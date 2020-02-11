2020 ELECTION: Mayor confirms bid for re-election

Whitsunday Regional Council mayor Andrew Willcox has confirmed he will be running in the 2020 local government election for mayor. Picture: JORDAN GILLILAND

WHITSUNDAY Mayor Andrew Willcox has officially put his hat in the ring again, confirming his intention to run in the 2020 election.

Cr Willcox said he would build on what he had achieved over the last four years of being mayor and was ready to see many projects continue into fruition.

“I have a vision for the whole of the region, and each and every town,” he said.

“I’ve found being mayor incredibly rewarding, but I’m not done and believe I still have a lot to offer.

“One of the things I believe in is uniting the Whitsunday region, and I feel I’ve made positive steps towards that.

“Cyclone Debbie slowed things down, but we worked through it and have made sure to create as many local jobs as we could in the rebuild.

“Working with all councillors I have been able to bring down four unanimous budgets, which has been achieved by working together and finding what every region needed.”

Cr Willcox said some of his greatest achievements as mayor weren’t ‘immediately obvious or sexy’.

“One of my biggest achievements has been how much external funding I have been able to bring to the region – even after I got grants for a project, while we were still developing that project I would use the money to leverage more from other sources,” he said.

“The goal has always been to make sure someone else can pay for it who isn’t our ratepayers.

“I’ve also kept the general residents rate steady for four years, and had minimal rate rises across all other categories, which has been achieved through looking at efficiency in the business.

“Upgrading the regions pool infrastructure, council’s yellow and white fleet, maintaining sewage lines, water allocations, installing park equipment and introducing recycling to our waste disposal – It’s all things that aren’t particularly sexy, but I’m proud to have improved it under my term as mayor.”

Cr Willcox said there were some large infrastructure projects he wanted to continue to pursue and expand on if re-elected.

These included the construction of Proserpine Entertainment Centre, further development of Proserpine Dam, reinvigorating interest in a Marine Centre of Excellence in Bowen, road upgrades at Hamilton Plains and a multi-level car park in Airlie Beach.

He said he was supportive of a baseload coal power station in Collinsville, however welcomed solar and renewable energy investment to the Whitsundays.

“There’s still so much I want to do for this region, from the small to the very large,” Cr Willcox said.

“I will guarantee that I will use every dollar generated wisely and I will minimise any future rate rises if they are needed – but we will look for every other alternative before we do that.

“I do live in Bowen, but I am a mayor for the whole region, my actions show I support projects and people of the Whitsundays.

“It’s important to me that we continue to make this region as liveable as possible, through projects and improving our services.

“I want the Whitsunday region to be the best in the world to live, play, work and invest.”