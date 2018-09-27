$20k raised by Nate's mates for cancer fight

FOR NATE: The Ocean Rafting team at the fundraiser A Night for Nate, at Boaty's Bar last Saturday night.

MORE than $20,000 was raised last Saturday night to help Airlie Beach worker Nathan Fleming in his fight against cancer.

About 200 people attended A Night for Nate fundraiser at Boaty's Bar in Airlie Beach to raise money for Mr Fleming, who was diagnosed in August with osteosarcoma, a rare aggressive bone cancer.

Music by local musician Josiah and a DJ, as well as an auction were all part of the evening's entertainment.

Mr Fleming, a sales captain at Ocean Rafting, watched the night on a Facebook live feed from hospital in Brisbane and was said to be overwhelmed by the support.

Organising committee member Tiffany Brett was pleased with how the night went.

"Nate's night was a huge success,” she said.

"We were happy with the numbers.

"It was just incredible to see the support on the night from the local industry who donated prizes and the local community who came together to bid on a range of auction items donated by accommodation houses, tourism operators, restaurants, retail stores and local suppliers.

"We just can't thank them enough.

"There was overwhelming support from everyone in the community and it showed how loved he is.”

Mrs Brett said an auction was one of the big money raisers on the night, with the highest bid coming in at $3150 for a Red Cat Adventures Paradise Cove Sunday event for 10 people.

The winning bidder paid more than twice the value of the package.

Money was also raised on the night for Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital Research Foundation to research cancer.

As part of his treatment, Mr Fleming has started a strong course of chemotherapy which will continue for a full year in five-week sessions.

In November, he will undergo an operation to remove his femur, where the bone cancer and tumour are situated, and replace it with a custom-made titanium rod, which is designed in Germany and made in the United States.

He will then need intense physiotherapy to learn how to walk again, while still undergoing chemotherapy at the same time.

Fundraising will continue for Mr Fleming, with online raffles planned by organisers of Saturday night's event.

"We're not stopping yet,” Mrs Brett said. "He's still got a long way to go.”

People can also donate to Mr Fleming's GoFundMe page at https://www.gofund me.com/give-nate039s- cancer-the-quack