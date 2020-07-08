Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

$20k up in smoke as thieves strip servo of cigs

Carlie Walker
8th Jul 2020 5:25 PM | Updated: 6:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ABOUT $20,000 worth of cigarettes have been stolen after a break-in at a Burrum Heads business.

The break-in happened about 4am on Wednesday, a police spokesman said, with two people smashing through the glass windows at the United Service Station, jumping the counter and stealing the cigarette cabinet.

Owner of the United petrol station, Bobby Ganda, said he had received a phone call from the security company telling him there were strange movements in the shop.

When he arrived at the store shortly after, he saw the damage that had been done and what had been stolen.

The United Service Station at Burrum Heads.
The United Service Station at Burrum Heads. Annie Perets

Mr Ganda said the break-in was an added blow after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's really a lot of stress," he said.

He said it had taken just 13 minutes for the two thieves to break-in and steal the cabinet containing the cigarettes.

A police spokesman said no charges had been laid over the break-in.

More Stories

burrum heads cigarettes fccrime
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council divided over return to paid parking

        premium_icon Council divided over return to paid parking

        News Free parking in Airlie Beach is on the out, but some councillors believe the move comes to soon.

        VMR notches up record with ‘big bugger’ rescue tow

        premium_icon VMR notches up record with ‘big bugger’ rescue tow

        News 90-tonne vessel towed to safe harbour in what is described as a record mission for...

        'I'm a gangster': Alleged C'ville shooting victim in court

        premium_icon 'I'm a gangster': Alleged C'ville shooting victim in court

        News The man who was allegedly shot in the abdomen in May has fronted court charged with...

        The odd link between Wimbledon and Tennis Whitsunday

        premium_icon The odd link between Wimbledon and Tennis Whitsunday

        Sport Check out the latest news from the tennis courts.

        • 8th Jul 2020 5:17 PM