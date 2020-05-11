$20m Calen drug crop case faces another delay

Mackay police found a large-scale bush marijuana crop in the mountains of Calen.

Mackay police found a large-scale bush marijuana crop in the mountains of Calen.

THE case against a Mackay mother who’s linked to a $20 million marijuana crop at Calen has been delayed because she has been unable to speak properly with her lawyers.

Jodie Distelle Lindsay is charged with trafficking and other offences after police uncovered about 8000 drug plants at the site, north of Mackay in May last year.

Jodie Distelle Lindsay is charged with trafficking marijuana.

Matters were listed to be finalised in Mackay District Court but barrister Stephen Byrne said the case could not proceed because he had been unable to secure more than a five-minute phone conference with his client.

Ms Lindsay is in custody on remand in Townsville Women’s Correctional Centre.

“My instructor is feverishly trying to arrange a video conference or a phone conference with Ms Lindsay, unfortunately the prison is not playing ball,” Mr Byrne said.

“However, we will continue trying your honour.”

Mackay police found a large-scale bush marijuana crop in the mountains of Calen.

Ms Lindsay is co-accused with her father Howard Kerry Lindsay and brother Anthony Howard Lindsay, over the same drug crop.

Police said the size of the crop, which was destroyed at the scene, was the size of about two basketball courts.

Her case will be mentioned again on Wednesday.

MORE COURT STORIES:

Glamorous beauty worker now back behind bars

Man jailed for spitting Whitsunday cop’s face

Cops accuse man of child rape and bestiality

Mackay DJ king hits mate dating his ex