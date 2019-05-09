Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUSTED: More than 8000 marijuana plants found in the mountains of Calen.
BUSTED: More than 8000 marijuana plants found in the mountains of Calen. NSW Police
Breaking

$20m Mackay drug bust

Caitlan Charles
by
9th May 2019 6:16 AM | Updated: 8:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICE search has discovered a marijuana crop worth more than $20million north of Mackay.

Mackay police charged two Bucasia men after they executed a search warrant at Calen yesterday.

Police located a large-scale bush cannabis crop in the mountains of Calen, where the men allegedly were cultivating crops of cannabis on four large areas.

The crop contained more than 8,000 cannabis plants with a street value of $20,222,500.

The land owner was not aware his land was being used to grow cannabis.

This morning police were at the scene dismantling the crops.

The 71-year-old and 37-year-old men who were charged with one count each of producing dangerous drugs, will appear in the Mackay Magistrates Court tomorrow.

More Stories

calen drug bust editors picks mackay police maijuana qps queensland police sevice
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Council to auction impounded cars

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Council to auction impounded cars

    News This could be the perfect opportunity to get a 'new' car for a very small price

    SAVINGS: Best fuel deals in the Whitsundays

    premium_icon SAVINGS: Best fuel deals in the Whitsundays

    News Penny pinchers wanting to nab a bargain, this one's for you.

    Remembering a loved Leonie

    Remembering a loved Leonie

    News Tributes for "larger-than-life” character.

    'Sour taste': Defeated Whitsunday councillor unleashes

    premium_icon 'Sour taste': Defeated Whitsunday councillor unleashes

    Council News Difference of opinion on how new councillor was determined.