$20M Mackay jobs push to build Qld out of COVID slump

Regional Development Minister Glenn Butcher announced that if elected the Labor Party would guaranteeing nearly $20 million in works for Queensland projects in the Mackay region over the next six years. Picture: Dan Peled

Regional Development Minister Glenn Butcher announced that if elected the Labor Party would guaranteeing nearly $20 million in works for Queensland projects in the Mackay region over the next six years. Picture: Dan Peled

A $20 MILLION extension to a Mackay jobs program could ensure the region’s businesses are not left behind when the state moves to a pandemic recovery mode.

Regional Development Minister Glenn Butcher announced a re-elected Labor Party would guarantee nearly $20 million in works for Queensland projects in the Mackay region over the next six years.

It comes as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced a $400 million extension to the regional Works for Queensland program, which she said would support up to 11,800 Queensland jobs.

Regional Development Minister Glenn Butcher with ALP Mirani candidate Shane Hamilton and Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert. Picture: Melanie Whiting

The Works for Queensland cash splash previously dropped $6.9 million in Mackay Regional Council, $2.7 million for Whitsunday Regional Council and $1.9 million for Burdekin Shire Council.

Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson said extending the Works for Queensland funding program would boost the region’s recovery.

“Anything that brings money into the region, I support,” Cr Williamson said.

“Works for Queensland has been the best program the State Government has ever introduced.

“We as a regional council are very pleased to be a recipient in this.”

Cr Williamson said he expected the next government to be elected would continue the program because of its benefits in regional Queensland.

Mayor Greg Williamson. Picture: Tony Martin

Read more:

‘I don’t care’: Act of defiance blindsides Premier

Billionaire’s cash splash on Whitsunday candidate

No democracy sausage on ‘busiest’ ever Mackay pre-poll

Burdekin Labor candidate and former Whitsunday Mayor Mike Brunker said the ongoing funding partnership between the state and local councils would benefit the region

Burdekin Labor candidate and former Whitsunday mayor Mike Brunker said the ongoing funding partnership between the state and local councils would benefit the region.

“I know how well we’ve worked together and what’s been achieved so far, and I know that will continue,” Mr Brunker said.

Whitsunday Labor candidate Angie Kelly said the extended program was a proven model for supporting community and transport infrastructure.

“Local investment with local councils for local jobs is a proven way of building the facilities our communities need, and creating employment,” Ms Kelly said.

Local Government Association of Queensland president Mark Jamieson said funding would be critical “to ensure no community is left behind”.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced a $400 million extension to the regional Works for Queensland program, which she said would support up to 11,800 Queensland jobs.

Subscriber benefits:

Your daily dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the LNP’s commitment to a surplus in four years was “reckless” given the need for a pandemic recovery, which the extended Works for Queensland program would help deliver.