Crime

20yo denies calling woman an ‘old sl*t’ before shoving her

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
16th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
“You f***ing old c*** … you’re nothing but a piece of f***ing sh*t, now f*** off you old sl*t.”

Whether or not a young Mackay man said these words before pushing a woman to the ground could determine if a jail term is imposed.

Richard James Blizzard, 20, is facing a string of offences including wilful damage, being a public nuisance, breach community service and serious assault of a person over 60.

He pleaded guilty in Mackay Magistrates Court to eight charges but, midway through his sentence, the case had to be vacated and relisted as a contested plea.

The court heard Blizzard had been arguing with his mother when the victim “volunteered her opinions” and as a result he pushed her.

“My client says he didn’t expect she would fly backwards on the floor but he accepted that she did,” Defence solicitor Peter Clark, of Strutynski Law, said.

He said Blizzard “reacted very very badly” to a third party “jumping in with their five cents”.

However Acting Magistrate John Aberdeen, in reading over the facts, said the scenario was a little different.

“Let’s sort of put this in perspective,” Mr Aberdeen said.

The court heard the woman alleged she told Blizzard, “you need to have some respect, stop pushing your mother around”.

“To which (Blizzard) replies ‘you f***ing old c***, I’m sick of you having contact with my mother, I’ll kill you, you’re nothing but a piece of f***ing sh*t, now f*** off you old sl*t,” Mr Aderbeen read from the police statement.

At this point Mr Clark interjected and told the court he had watched a video, that had audio, of the incident and “that’s not said”.

Mr Aberdeen said the matter needed to go to a contested facts plea.

“That offence to me warrants a term of imprisonment, notwithstanding that he’s only 20 and he’s got problems,” Mr Aberdeen said, adding it was an “important issue” that needed to be resolved before the case was finalised.

The court heard Blizzard had been diagnosed with ADHD and Aspergers, and had also given a “self-diagnosis” of schizophrenia.

He had been involved with various health practitioners. Mr Clark said Blizzard instructed him he also had “auditory hallucinations, hearing voices, hearing commands” which had not been brought to the attention of any health professionals.

“Prison is not a last resort given this has involved violence,” prosecutor Harry Coburn had argued.

The case was adjourned to later this month for a contested plea.

