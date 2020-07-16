21 big projects in this year’s council budget
THE Whitsunday Regional Council unveiled the 2020/21 budget yesterday and it included a raft of projects to be delivered across all six divisions.
Here are 21 of the biggest projects included in the budget:
- $35M for the completion of the Shute Harbour marine terminal
- $14.9M for the completion of the Proserpine Entertainment Centre
- $3.7M for the completion of the Proserpine administration building
- $3.6M for the Flagstaff Hill redevelopment
- $8.3M for the Cannonvale Reservoir
- $500,000 for the Collinsville Reservoir and solar project
- $20M for flood damage works
- $7.9M for the Cannonvale bulk water pipeline
- $1M for stage one of the Lake Proserpine Recreation Hub
- $1.03M for a new airport roof
- $1M for upgrades to Forestry Rd
- $367,235 for upgrades to Bowen Pool
- $41,000 for a new playground at Cannonvale Foreshore Hall
- $142,610 for upgrades to Collinsville Aquatic Facility
- $313,800 for upgrades to Proserpine Aquatic Facility
- $350,000 for Wilson Beach swimming enclosure refurbishment
- $349,000 for a new movie screen in Airlie Beach
- $65,000 for a new sound system in Hansen Park
- $21,000 for a new swing at Fairy Tree Park
- $500,000 for the construction of lagoon deck and shared cycle path
- $500,000 for Bowen Aerodrome runway repairs