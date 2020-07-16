21 big projects in this year’s council budget

Impressions of the new Proserpine Entertainment Centre. Image: Supplied

THE Whitsunday Regional Council unveiled the 2020/21 budget yesterday and it included a raft of projects to be delivered across all six divisions.

Here are 21 of the biggest projects included in the budget:

$35M for the completion of the Shute Harbour marine terminal

$14.9M for the completion of the Proserpine Entertainment Centre

$3.7M for the completion of the Proserpine administration building

$3.6M for the Flagstaff Hill redevelopment

The Shute Harbour marine terminal is set for completion next year. Image: Supplied

$8.3M for the Cannonvale Reservoir

$500,000 for the Collinsville Reservoir and solar project

$20M for flood damage works

$7.9M for the Cannonvale bulk water pipeline

$1M for stage one of the Lake Proserpine Recreation Hub

$1.03M for a new airport roof

$1M for upgrades to Forestry Rd

$367,235 for upgrades to Bowen Pool

$41,000 for a new playground at Cannonvale Foreshore Hall

The budget included $350,000 for refurbishment of the Wilson Beach swimming enclosure.