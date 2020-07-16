Menu
Impressions of the new Proserpine Entertainment Centre. Image: Supplied
Impressions of the new Proserpine Entertainment Centre. Image: Supplied
Council News

21 big projects in this year’s council budget

Laura Thomas
16th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
THE Whitsunday Regional Council unveiled the 2020/21 budget yesterday and it included a raft of projects to be delivered across all six divisions.

Here are 21 of the biggest projects included in the budget:

  • $35M for the completion of the Shute Harbour marine terminal
  • $14.9M for the completion of the Proserpine Entertainment Centre
  • $3.7M for the completion of the Proserpine administration building
  • $3.6M for the Flagstaff Hill redevelopment
The Shute Harbour marine terminal is set for completion next year. Image: Supplied
The Shute Harbour marine terminal is set for completion next year. Image: Supplied
  • $8.3M for the Cannonvale Reservoir
  • $500,000 for the Collinsville Reservoir and solar project
  • $20M for flood damage works
  • $7.9M for the Cannonvale bulk water pipeline
  • $1M for stage one of the Lake Proserpine Recreation Hub
  • $1.03M for a new airport roof
  • $1M for upgrades to Forestry Rd
  • $367,235 for upgrades to Bowen Pool
  • $41,000 for a new playground at Cannonvale Foreshore Hall
The budget included $350,000 for refurbishment of the Wilson Beach swimming enclosure.
The budget included $350,000 for refurbishment of the Wilson Beach swimming enclosure.
  • $142,610 for upgrades to Collinsville Aquatic Facility
  • $313,800 for upgrades to Proserpine Aquatic Facility
  • $350,000 for Wilson Beach swimming enclosure refurbishment
  • $349,000 for a new movie screen in Airlie Beach
  • $65,000 for a new sound system in Hansen Park
  • $21,000 for a new swing at Fairy Tree Park
  • $500,000 for the construction of lagoon deck and shared cycle path
  • $500,000 for Bowen Aerodrome runway repairs
council budget 2020-21 development approvals infrastructure projects new projects whitsunday regional council whitusnday council budget
Whitsunday Times

