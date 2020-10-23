21st Calen Fishing Classic promises family-friendly fun

THE annual Calen Fishing Classic is gearing up for its 21st year and you don’t have to be a pro angler to enjoy the festivities.

Event co-organiser Sue Spreadborough said the community event – which raised funds for four organisations – featured food, rides and a live band in addition to the fishing competitions for adults and juniors.

“It’s a bit like a school fete, fishing classic combination,” Ms Spreadborough said.

For the serious and recreational anglers alike, weigh-in begins at 4pm on Saturday and from 2pm on Sunday, with water slides on the Sunday to keep the children cool.

“You can fish from midnight on Friday night,” Ms Spreadborough said.

“We’ll have people fishing from Midge Point and Bloomsbury right down to Mackay.”

Past entrants in the Calen Fishing Classic. Pictures: Contributed.

Ms Spreadborough said along with prizes for champion anglers and heaviest fish, the event at St Helen’s Bowls Club would also have cash up for grabs including the $1000 mystery weight prizes and a $1000 raffle draw.

A courtesy bus will also run from areas between Mt Ossa to Wagoora.

To request a lift, phone Christine on 0438 100 332.

Entry into the fishing competition costs $10 for juniors aged under 15 and $20 for adults.

For more information, check out the Classic’s Facebook page.

But before you head out, it might be wise to check out this weekend’s weather forecasts for the Mackay region.

Mackay’s weekend weather forecast:

Friday: Partly cloudy. Light winds becoming north-easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening. Minimum of 20C, maximum of 30C. UV index predicted to reach 11 (extreme).

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Slight (20 per cent) chance of a shower. Light winds becoming north-easterly 15 to 20 km/h during the day then tending northerly during the evening. Minimum of 20 C, maximum of 30C. UV index predicted to reach 12 (extreme).

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Slight (20 per cent) chance of a shower. Light winds becoming north-easterly 15 to 20 km/h during the day then tending northerly during the evening. Minimum of 20 C, maximum of 30C. UV index predicted to reach 11 (extreme).

And your BOM coastal waters forecasts for Mackay from Bowen to St Lawrence:

Friday:

Winds: North-easterly 10 to 15 knots, up to 20 knots offshore during the morning.

Seas: About 1m.

Swell: East to north-easterly below 1m.

Saturday:

Winds: North to north-easterly 10 to 15 knots. Inshore winds up to 20 knots south of Sarina during the afternoon.

Seas: Below 1m.

Swell: Below 0.5m.

Sunday:

Winds: Northerly 10 to 15 knots.

Seas: Below 1m.

Swell: Below 0.5m.

Finally, the all-important tide times:

Friday: High of 3.63m at 4.28am, low of 1.85m at 10.18am and high of 4.75m at 5.02pm.

Saturday: Low of 1.47m at 12.05am, high of 3.88m at 6.05am, low of 1.75m at 11.55am and high of 4.93 at 6.23pm.

Sunday: Low of 1.14m at 1.09am, high of 4.29m at 7.10am, low of 1.45m at 1.07pm and high of 5.15m at 7.21pm.

Happy fishing! And if you manage to reel in an awesome catch, we’d love to see some pictures. Email photos to heidi.petith@news.com.au