21st century skills at St Catherine's

THE BEST schools are committed to innovation, inside and outside the classroom, to give young people the skills to succeed in a shifting labour market and global economy - and St Catherine's Catholic College is no different.

Within a decade, half of existing jobs will disappear through automation.

So teaching to the curriculum just won't cut it, which is why

St Catherine's teachers are offering the best of both worlds.

Teachers engage students using technology, and facilitate project based learning alongside traditional teaching.

Rather than following a "one size fits all” teaching method, St Catherine's teachers are utilising a repertoire of strategies and evidence based programs to best tailor their teaching to individual needs. St Catherine's is a Google Apps for Education College where technology is utilised to enhance students' educational outcomes and next year the Technologies Curriculum programming will be in the spotlight.

Last week, Fiftysix Creations founder Taj Pabari, and his team, ran workshops for Year 5 students.

The founder of Fiftysix Creations and is described as "a seventeen-year-old inventor, social entrepreneur and educational pioneer passionate about inspiring children to discover and embrace the world of creativity through technology and innovation”.

He is also the 2017 Queensland Young Australian of the Year. Taj congratulated the St Catherine's students saying they were "a wonderful collection of kids and majority of the ideas pitched, could have huge success.” Students were thoroughly engaged in these workshops and are looking forward to 2018.