Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ambulance night lights, QAS ambos paramedics stock image
Ambulance night lights, QAS ambos paramedics stock image Matthew Deans
Breaking

23-year-old in critical condition after being hit by car

Tahlia Stehbens
by
21st Apr 2019 8:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TWENTY-THREE year old man has suffered life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in the late hours of last night.

At 11.49pm ambulance and police services were called to the intersection of Childers Rd and Kingswood Way in Elliot following reports a pedestrian had been run over.

The man suffered extensive injuries to his head and face.

He was treated for injuries at the scene and transported in a critical condition under emergency lights and sirens to Bundaberg Hospital with a critical care paramedic on board.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the serious pedestrian incident.

Updates to follow.

bingera bundaberg critical editors picks elliott qas qps
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Sculptures a work of art

    premium_icon Sculptures a work of art

    News Sculptures which will form part of an underwater display are on show on land first.

    Family fishing day to raise awareness about noxious fish

    Family fishing day to raise awareness about noxious fish

    Whats On Get free bait and wet your line to learn about pesky species.

    Private haven with sea views

    Private haven with sea views

    Property The Whitsunday Times property of the week

    Remembering the fallen: Proserpine Anzac services

    Remembering the fallen: Proserpine Anzac services

    Whats On Proserpine to pay tribute to those who have fought for their country