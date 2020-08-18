23yo man accused of serious attack on Gympie cop

The man was charged with assaulting a police officer causing bodily harm and escaping custody. File photo

A GYMPIE region man accused of assaulting a police officer and escaping custody because he was "f------ scared" was on bail at the time of the alleged offence.

Liam Brighton Sing, 23, faced court this week after he allegedly attacked a police officer who he said was trying to arrest him in relation to an armed robbery.

Mr Sing said a police officer approached him, told him was going to be arrested for a robbery, and tackled him, pushing Mr Sing into his car.

Mr Sing said he did not know what was going on and alleged the police officer did not state his name, so he turned on his phone to video the incident.

"I was just f------ scared," Mr Sing said.

"I didn't know what was happening,"

Mr Sing allegedly assaulted the officer, injuring him, and then ran.

"I ran because it was unlawful as f---," Mr Sing said.

Mr Sing appeared in the Gympie Magistrates Court dock yesterday to apply for bail on charges including serious assault of a police officer causing bodily harm and escaping lawful custody.

Defence lawyer Chris Anderson said Mr Sing acknowledged he had a problem with drugs and alcohol and if granted bail he would seek rehabilitation and agree to comply with all bail conditions.

However the court heard Mr Sing was already on bail for indictable offences at the time of his arrest and Magistrate Chris Callaghan refused bail.

Mr Sing was remanded in custody and will appear in court again on September 15.