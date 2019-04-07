Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ CQ Rescue flew more than 1000km last night to transfer a man injured in cattle yards on a remote property to hospital in Townsville.
RACQ CQ Rescue flew more than 1000km last night to transfer a man injured in cattle yards on a remote property to hospital in Townsville. RACQ CQ Rescue
News

24 year old trampled by cattle

7th Apr 2019 2:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been trampled by cattle on a remote farm near Belyando Crossing.

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter flew more than 1000km Saturday night to transfer the man from the remote property about 200km south-west of Proserpine to hospital in Townsville.

The 24-year-old Llanarth man was working on the property late Saturday when he fell backwards in cattle yards, hit his head and was knocked unconscious. He was then trampled by cattle in the yards. The man, believed to be a resident of the property, suffered neck, rib, sternum and thigh injuries including serious fractures.

After a 000 call, the RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter, with a doctor and critical care paramedic on board, landed on the property about 9.15pm and took about an hour to stabilise the patient and prepare him for the flight. The helicopter refuelled at Moranbah Airport before transferring the patient to Townsville Hospital, arriving about 1am.

belyando crossing cattle moranbah proserpine racq cq helicopter rescue townsville
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Hip hip, hooray for Prossie library's 21st birthday

    Hip hip, hooray for Prossie library's 21st birthday

    News Proserpine Library is celebrating 21 years and there'll be fairy floss, games, a sausage sizzle, story time, make sure you check it out.

    20 good reasons to see Thirsty Merc

    20 good reasons to see Thirsty Merc

    Whats On Locals will get a chance to see Australian musicians Thirsty Merc.

    Letters to the editor

    premium_icon Letters to the editor

    Letters to the Editor This week's letters to the editor.

    Flex your brain muscles by joining Community Chess Club

    Flex your brain muscles by joining Community Chess Club

    News Try your hand at 'absorbing pastime'.