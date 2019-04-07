24 year old trampled by cattle

RACQ CQ Rescue flew more than 1000km last night to transfer a man injured in cattle yards on a remote property to hospital in Townsville.

A MAN has been trampled by cattle on a remote farm near Belyando Crossing.

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter flew more than 1000km Saturday night to transfer the man from the remote property about 200km south-west of Proserpine to hospital in Townsville.

The 24-year-old Llanarth man was working on the property late Saturday when he fell backwards in cattle yards, hit his head and was knocked unconscious. He was then trampled by cattle in the yards. The man, believed to be a resident of the property, suffered neck, rib, sternum and thigh injuries including serious fractures.

After a 000 call, the RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter, with a doctor and critical care paramedic on board, landed on the property about 9.15pm and took about an hour to stabilise the patient and prepare him for the flight. The helicopter refuelled at Moranbah Airport before transferring the patient to Townsville Hospital, arriving about 1am.