25 medals for local karate dojo

Whitsunday Kyokushin Karate had competitors from Cannonvale, Proserpine and Hamitlon Island travel to the Arnold Classic in Melbourne.

FORTY local Whitsunday karate competitors travelled to Melbourne to compete in the two-day Arnold Classic Kyokushin in Melbourne earlier this month with Cannonvale dojo returning home with more than 25 medals.

Whitsunday Kyokushin Karate shihan Wayne Hinschen congratulated all of the team who travelled from Proserpine, Hamilton Island and Cannonvale dojos to represent the region.

"Really they all have done extremely well - a big congrats to all of them, whether or not they came home with a medal or not they have all worked very hard,” he said.

Shihan Hinschen said the team had been preparing since Christmas and gave a special shout out to the Hamilton Island competitors.

"The Hamilton island guys have travelled over here every Sunday to train with us - it's a big cost to them and really shows their dedication,” he said.

The Whitsundays dominated in the full contact male 14-15-year-old middleweight division as Sebastian Heatley and Ryan Stephens fought hard to take first and second respectively.

The boys performed strong across the board, Stephens also took home gold in kata and non-contact (continuous) fighting with Heatley finishing with a bronze in non-contact.

Monique Woodham finished in top sport for both kata and non-contact and second in the full contact female colts 16-17-year-old lightweight division.

Jada Harrison stood in third place on the podium for her efforts in the full contact female 14-15-year-old lightweight division as well as claiming a second in kata and third in non-contact.

Sean Taylor cleaned up with a first in kata, second in non-contact and Full Contact, as did Kade Harrison with a first in non-contact and full contact.

Shihan Hinschen gave kudos to Kevin Tomas who returned with a second in kata and non-contact.

"Kevin was an older guy competing with younger people and he really showed you can get in there and have a go,” he said.

"He has a lot of heart.”

Other achievers saw Jacob Stevenson take a second in kata, Velvet Heatley a third in kata and second in full contact, Nate Harrison first in kata and first in full contact.

Aiden Sharpe finished second in the full contact 14-15-year-old heavyweight and Logan Devery, Niall Tomas and Sam Wilson all finished third in their divisions for full contact.

The next big competition for Whitsunday Kyokushin Karate will be the Junior and Colt Australian Championships on May 26 which the club will host in the Cannonvale State School Hall.