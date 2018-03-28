Menu
Login
News

25 medals for local karate dojos

Whitsunday Kyokushin Karate had competitors from Cannonvale, Proserpine and Hamitlon Island travel to the Arnold Classic in Melbourne.
Whitsunday Kyokushin Karate had competitors from Cannonvale, Proserpine and Hamitlon Island travel to the Arnold Classic in Melbourne.
Jessica Lamb
by

FORTY local Whitsunday karate competitors travelled to Melbourne to compete in the two-day Arnold Classic Kyokushin in Melbourne earlier this month returning home with more than 25 medals.

Whitsunday Kyokushin Karate shihan Wayne Hinschen congratulated all of the team who travelled from Proserpine, Hamilton Island and Cannonvale dojos to represent the region.

"Really they all have done extremely well - a big congrats to all of them, whether or not they came home with a medal or not they have all worked very hard,” he said.

Shihan Hinschen said the team had been preparing since Christmas and gave a special shout out to the Hamilton Island competitors.

"The Hamilton island guys have travelled over here every Sunday to train with us - it's a big cost to them and really shows their dedication,” he said.

Shihan Hinschen gave kudos to Kevin Tomas who returned with a second in kata and non-contact.

"Kevin was an older guy competing with younger people and he really showed you can get in there and have a go,” he said.

"He has a lot of heart.”

The next big competition for Whitsunday Kyokushin Karate will be the Junior and Colt Australian Championships on May 26 which the club will host in the Cannonvale State School Hall.

Topics:  arnold classic cannonvale hamilton island kyokushin karate proserpine whitsundays

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Prossie junior cricketers celebrate achievements

Prossie junior cricketers celebrate achievements

NOT even the deluge of rain or a power blackout could keep the strong contingent of Proserpine Junior Cricketers away from their annual presentation afternoon

Whitsundays - it's going to be a wet and windy week

Cedar Creek Falls will continue to flow with the expected rainfall over the next 10 days.

Rain, rain and more rain forecast for the Whitsundays.

Know a great Whitsundays tourism operator?

Tourism Whitsundays' Whitsunday Tourism Awards on Hamilton Island last year.

Know a great Whitsundays tourism operator?

Accredit your sports skills

COACHING KICK START: Get accredited as a sporting coach or official with free training this April in Cannonvale.

Free accreditation courses to kick-start your coaching career.

Local Partners