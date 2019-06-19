$25 million item funded in council's Budget

RESTORATION works at Shute Harbour is the big ticket item for divisions one and two in this year's Whitsunday Regional Council Budget.

The 2019-20 Budget saw $25 million for the project.

This will include $19.5m for the seawall and $5m for jetties.

This year's Budget allocation is part of the overall $54.5m project.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said building the seawall was turning out to be quite a complex project as pylons had to be put in to keep it in place.

The other really big ticket item for the area was $9m for the Cannon Valley Reservoir and water mains upgrade over two years.

$8.4m of this has been set aside in the 2019-20 Budget, with $600,000 to be allocated the following year.

Cr Willcox said the project would see a new 12 megalitre reservoir built in Cannon Valley.

The area's current nine megalitre reservoir was damaged during Tropical Cyclone Debbie and is leaking.

Council has recently acquired land for the new reservoir which will cater for Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Jubilee Pocket, Shute Harbour and surrounding areas.

It is also designed to back-feed to Proserpine and Mt Julian in an emergency.

Cr Willcox said once the new reservoir was ready to use, council would fix the old one - with the combined two providing greater water services for the area which is the fastest growing one in the Whitsundays.

"There is high demand in dry times. What we've got to prepare for is if we have a prolonged period of dry we can cater for it," he said.

A new pipeline is also planned to connect the new reservoir to the existing water supply system, with work to begin later this year.

Among other Budget items to benefit division one and two residents will be $500,000 for CCTV on the Airlie Boardwalk and Cannonvale Beach to make the area safer.

Other Budget items to interest division one and two residents is the $745,969 for Cannonvale Lake stage 3 upgrade and Cannonvale park upgrades.

Planned works at Cannonvale Lake include an upgrade to the existing boardwalk, infrastructure to improve lake water quality, major landscaping across the parkland and creek line, plus new solar bollards and creek lighting.

$500,000 has also been budgeted for CCTV on the Airlie Boardwalk and Cannonvale Beach to improve safety, while a $350,000 movie screen will be installed at Airlie Beach Lagoon.