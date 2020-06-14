Menu
REVIVAL: More tourism projects are to be funded in a bid to boost the industry.
$25 million lifeline to boost the tourism sector

Kristen Booth
14th Jun 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 2:11 PM
ABOUT $25 million worth of funding will help boost the tourism industry back into business after months of closures.

Registrations are now open, giving Central Queensland operators an opportunity to receive a share in the funding.

The Queensland Government has committed to supporting shovel-ready tourism projects across the state.

"We know that to stimulate our economy, we must get shovels in the ground immediately," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

"Registrations are now open for projects right across the state that will deliver new tourism attractions and create jobs for Queenslanders.

"If you've got plans drawn up and you're looking for funding, you'd be crazy not to apply."

Minister State Development, Tourism and Innovation Kate Jones said successful recipients would be required to start within three months of approval.

"We know tourism businesses are doing it tough," she said, "but we want to make sure that our industry is in the best possible position to reboot once restrictions are lifted.

"By delivering new attractions, we're not only giving a great boost to our tourism industry - we're helping to create construction jobs for workers during a tough time."

An extra $25 million earmarked for tourism icons will be provided to recipients early in coming weeks.

Click here for more information or to review the guidelines.

