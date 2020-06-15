$250K in upgrades on cards for Bowen Aerodrome

The runway at the Bowen Aerodrome is set to be resurfaced after the facility was granted $250,000 in funding from the Federal Government. Photo: File/Hunter Brad

A SUITE of upgrades are set to be carried out at the Bowen Aerodrome after the facility was granted $250,000 for the work.

The funding has been allocated as part of the Federal Government’s $41.2 million Regional Airports Program.

In welcoming the announcement, Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen said the grant of $250,000 would allow repairs to be done to ensure the aerodrome could continue to operate safely.

“This is welcome news as the Bowen Aerodrome provides a vital link to other centres,” Mr Christensen said.

“The Bowen Aerodrome Project will receive $250,000 under the Morrison Liberal National Government’s Regional Airports Program for the resurfacing of the runway to meet CASA requirements, and to repair turning nodes and cracks.

“These are crucial repairs to ensure the continued safe operation of the aerodrome.

“I have been speaking with the Deputy Prime Minister regularly, advocating for this funding for the community and I welcome the announcement that the Bowen Aerodrome will get the assistance it needs.”

A $100,000 upgrade was completed at the Bowen Aerodrome in 2014.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the Regional Airports Program would assist the owners of regional airports to undertake essential works, promoting aviation safety and access for regional Australians.

“For our regional communities, the local airport is an essential link to the rest of Australia,” Mr McCormack said.

“The government is investing in regional airports because we know this infrastructure is key to securing our regional aviation network now and into the post-COVID future.

“We are investing $100 million over four years from 2019-20 to 2022-23 to help owners of regional airports right across Australia deliver safer runways, taxiways and other safety upgrades such as new fencing and safety equipment.”

This funding is in addition to the Federal Government’s total package of support for Australia’s aviation industry of more than $1.2 billion.

For more information on the Regional Airports Program, click here.