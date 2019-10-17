$2.5M upgrade to cement reputation as top training spot

A MULTI-MILLION dollar training facility at the Whitsunday Sailing Club is firmly in the planning stages, with high hopes it will cement the region as the number one maritime training destination in Queensland.

Funding for the $2.5million redevelopment was granted through this year's Federal Budget.

Sailing Club board member Mark Beale said the aim was to start construction in the next year, which will include new classrooms, a section for functions and events, and possibly accommodation for students.

"Some of these courses go for two weeks. It makes sense for them to rent a studio apartment on site,” Mr Beale said.

Mr Beale said training would include the full spectrum of courses, from first aid to master 5.

"Our goal is to be the number one maritime training destination in Queensland, we have the waterways, the facilities and easy access with flights,” he said.

"It's so exciting for the club that we're going to build a fantastic maritime facility and not just provide opportunities for local and out of town people to get maritime training but also ensure the financial stability of the club into the future.”

As part of the redevelopment, the club is on the hunt for a new general manager to fill a position that's been vacant for the past couple of years.

Mr Beale said the club had grown to the point where a general manager, which will be a paid, professional position, was required to help guide the maritime training project as well as the development of the club.

"Our numbers at functions are up 100percent on this time last year and the potential is to double that again and we need someone who is going to guide that,” he said. Head to seek.com.au to view the role description and apply.