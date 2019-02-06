26 people charged during police drug operation

Whitsunday Police seized methylamphetamines and firearms during a long-term operation targeting drug trafficking in the region.

TWENTY-SIX people have been charged by police for 172 alleged offences following the closure of a long-term operation targeting the trafficking and sale of methylamphetamine in the Whitsundays.

Six of these have been charged by Whitsunday police with trafficking dangerous drugs in a serious criminal network.

Operation Quebec Active started in mid-2018 and involved investigators from Whitsunday Criminal Investigation Branch following the identification of a number of people believed to be trafficking dangerous drugs.

Following the execution of multiple search warrants at addresses in Cannonvale, Proserpine and Mackay it will be alleged officers located four firearms, tasers, more than $4500 in cash and quantities of methylamphetamine, MDMA, cannabis and substances believed to be performance and image enhancing drugs.

The five of the most serious charges relate to people from Cannonvale, Hydeaway Bay, Mackay and East Mackay.

A 30-year-old Cannonvale man has been charged with one count of trafficking dangerous drugs, possession of a category C weapon (pump action shot gun), possession of a category B weapon (rifle), pocession of proceeds of drug trafficking ($3455 cash), and two counts of possession of dangerous drugs (methylamphetamine).

He appeared in court on January 31 and was remanded in custody to reappear at the Bowen Magistrates Court on April 10.

A 42-year-old Hydeaway Bay man has been charged with one count of trafficking dangerous drugs and 14 counts of supplying dangerous drugs. He appeared at the Bowen Magistrates Court on February 5 and was remanded in custody to reappear on April 2.

A 34-year-old Cannonvale man has been charged with one count of trafficking dangerous drugs and three counts of supplying dangerous drugs. He appeared at the Bowen Magistrates Court on February 5 and was remanded in custody to reappear on February 8.

A 25-year-old East Mackay man has been charged with one count of trafficking dangerous drugs and one count each of unlawful supply of a category C weapon (pump action shot gun), unlawful supply of a category B weapon (rifle), possession of a shortened firearm, (sawn off shotgun), unlawful possession of a category C weapon (pump action shotgun), unlawful possession of weapon (rifle) and stealing.

He appeared at the Mackay Magistrates Court on February 5 and was remanded in custody to reappear on February 20.

A 28-year-old Mackay woman has been charged with one count of trafficking dangerous drugs and will appear at the Mackay Magistrates Court on February 11.