$2.7M facelift as region ‘cleans up our own home’

Proserpine pool is set to benefit from $2.72 million in Works for Queensland funding.

THE Whitsundays will soon get a facelift with a $2.72 million in funding set to be channelled into renewal projects across the region.

Whitsunday Regional Council received the cash boost from the Queensland Government as part of the 2020-21 COVID Works For Queensland program.

In the ordinary council meeting on Wednesday, Division 6 councillor Mike Brunker moved a notice of motion to use the funds for the renewal and refurbishment of pre-existing council assets rather then the construction of new ones.

The projects proposed by Cr Brunker included refurbishments and upgrades to the Wangaratta Caravan Park, Proserpine, Collinsville and Bowen pools.

Renewals to the Les Stagg Oval grandstand, Cannonvale Hall playground and Airlie Beach foreshore pedestrian path lighting were also included.

Cr Brunker said focusing on renewals rather than new projects would help the region “clean up our own home”.

“We had two or three years of building all the nice shiny stuff and this was good opportunity for us to bring up to date all of the forgotten pieces of our assets,” he said.

“The renewal and refurbishments get put away and so we said ‘let’s make the best of this money’.

“With the upcoming budget, things are going to be tight and we need to clean up our own home.”

Mr Brunker said new projects would require ongoing costs in operational expenditure that meant down the track council would have to inject more money.

“If we continue to keep building more shiny things, it’s more we have to budget for,” he said.

“To add another two million for new shiny stuff just adds a bottom line to find more money to fix it.”

The notice of motion was carried six votes to one, with Division 1 councillor Jan Clifford in opposition of the change.