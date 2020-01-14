2.8kg marijuana, stun gun and $17k cash sinks dealer

POLICE who executed a search warrant in December at a Loganholme residence discovered more than $17,000 cash, 2.79kg of marijuana and a stun gun belonging to a "semi-professional" drug dealer.

David Gareth Locke, 37, yesterday pleaded guilty to four offences in Beenleigh District Court: drug trafficking, possessing a dangerous drug in excess of 500g, possessing items in connection with drug trafficking, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Police executed a warrant on Locke's house on December 17, where they noticed "a strong smell of cannabis", according to Judge Craig Chowdhury.

Inside a kitchen cupboard, they located a vacuum sealer and a safe disguised as a book containing about $16,000 and a set of digital scales with marijuana residue, among other items.

Large vacuum sealed bags of marijuana were located in the kitchen and spare bedroom.

The court heard that Locke trafficked marijuana as his only form of personal income and was not a user himself.

A 37-year-old Loganholme male will spend five months behind bars for trafficking marijuana after he was sentenced yesterday in the Beenleigh District Court. iStock

Bank records showed that between October 13, 2017 and September 4, 2018, Locke received $14,890 over 43 deposits, ranging from $50 to $800.

While the agreed upon facts stated Locke had been trafficking for 14 months, Crown prosecutor Elizabeth Kelso told the court that in his police interview, Locke said he had been trafficking "for years".

Defence barrister Daniel Caruana said that while the trafficking profits seem excessive, when divided over a long period of time, it was clear there was "nothing to indicate an extremely lavish lifestyle".

He said Locke had "very high prospects of rehabilitation", as indicated by his "significant" co-operation with police, his lack of a criminal history, current employment and demonstration of remorse.

He noted his client was diagnosed with anxiety and depression as a teenager and left Marsden State High School in Year 11, which both contributed to a "somewhat patchy" work history.

During his sentencing remarks, Judge Chowdhury commented how lucky Locke was that he was only being charged with 14 months of trafficking, after telling police he was a "semi-professional" dealer.

He said that marijuana is not the "benign drug a lot of people think it is".

It has "really nasty side effects" and "fosters other criminal activity".

Judge Chowdhury sentenced Locke to a head sentence of two and a half years imprisonment, to be suspended after serving five months.

The suspension will be in operation for three years.

The convictions were recorded.