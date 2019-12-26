$29 flights: Epic Boxing Day fares drop

Happy female traveller is enjoying her summer vacation on a swing at a tropical beach

For savvy travellers, the Boxing Day sales are even more hotly anticipated than December 25 - and the cheap travel deals are coming thick and fast.

The end-of-year sales period delivers cheap flights, cruises, tours and holiday deals as airlines, hotels and travel agencies go head to head with Boxing Day discounts.

After a chaotic December marred by strike action and flight cancellations, budget airline Jetstar is hoping to win back travellers with cheap fares starting from $29.

Meanwhile, other airlines are spruiking cheap flights to Europe, the US, Asia and the Pacific.

Among the best deals we've seen on sale are:

FLIGHTS FROM $29 ON JETSTAR

Jetstar's Boxing Day Sale includes domestic flights starting at $29 from Adelaide to Melbourne (Avalon). International routes on sale include Bali from $135 (departing Perth), Fiji from $169 (departing Sydney), Osaka from $189 (departing Cairns), Tokyo (Narita) from $199 (departing Cairns), Phuket from $205 (departing Melbourne) and Hawaii from $219 (departing Sydney). Sale ends December 27. See jetstar.com

FLIGHTS FROM $45 ON TIGERAIR

Tigerair's network-wide Boxing Day Sale includes flights from Coffs Harbour to Sydney from $45, Melbourne to Hobart from $47, Adelaide to Melbourne from $51, Melbourne to Gold Coast from $75 and Melbourne Cairns from $105, for select dates in 2020. Sale ends December 30. See tigerair.com.au

QANTAS FLIGHTS FROM $99

Qantas' Boxing Day Sale includes domestic flights from $99, including Sydney to Gold Coast, Port Macquarie or Tamworth, Melbourne to Hobart or Mildura, Adelaide to Port Lincoln or Kangaroo Island and Brisbane to Fraser Coast or Gladstone. Sale ends December 29. See qantas.com

BALI FLIGHTS FROM $241 RETURN VIA FLIGHT CENTRE

Flight Centre's End of Year Sale on international flights includes fares from $241 return from Perth to Bali on Jetstar, Melbourne to the Maldives from $572 return on AirAsia and Sydney to San Francisco from $931 return on Fiji Airways. Sale ends December 27. See flightcentre.com.au

VANUATU FLIGHTS FROM $498 RETURN VIA HELLOWORLD

Helloworld's Boxing Day Sale includes return flights to Bali from $428 on Garuda Indonesia from Perth; return flights from Sydney to Vanuatu from $498 on Air Vanuatu; and return flights from Melbourne to Paris from $913 on Air China. Sale ends December 31. See helloworld.com.au

The time to book your 2020 holiday is now.

LOS ANGELES FLIGHTS FROM $771 RETURN ON UNITED AIRLINES

United Airlines has flights from Melbourne to Los Angeles from $771 return, and from Sydney from $787 - and cheap flights site I Know the Pilot notes the flights can be even cheaper with a stopover. See iknowthepilot.com.au

VIRGIN AUSTRALIA FLIGHTS TO LOS ANGELES FROM $999 RETURN

Virgin Australia's "2020 Abroad" sale includes $999 return flights to LA (departing Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane) and $699 return flights to Tokyo (Haneda), from Melbourne, Sydney or Adelaide (via Brisbane). Sale ends January 8, 2020. See virginaustralia.com

FLIGHTS TO EUROPE FROM $1019 RETURN ON QATAR AIRWAYS

Qatar Airways' Boxing Day Sale includes return flights from Australia to Dublin from $1019, Paris from $1149, London from $1249, Barcelona from $1089 and Athens from $1219. Business class fares start from $5429. Sale ends December 29. See qatarairways.com

$100 OFF EUROPE FLIGHTS VIA STA TRAVEL

STA Travel's Boxing Day Sale includes $100 off return flights to Europe with Qatar Airways (priced from $899 return), up to 25 per cent off worldwide adventure trips, and South America flights from $999 return. See statravel.com.au

FLIGHTS PLUS FIVE NIGHTS IN BALI FROM $349 VIA WEBJET

Webjet's Boxing Day Sale includes Bali packages from $349 for return flights and five nights' accommodation, departing Perth. Price from Adelaide from $475, Melbourne from $505, Sydney from $619 and Brisbane from $749. The sale also includes packages to Phuket, Fiji, Cairns, Gold Coast and Auckland. Sale ends December 29. See webjet.com.au

Fiji is on sale, with flights starting from $275.

FLIGHTS TO FIJI FROM $275 ON FIJI AIRWAYS

Fiji Airways' Christmas sale includes one-way flights to Fiji from $275 (departing Sydney or Brisbane), flights to Samoa from $629 return (from Melbourne), and flights to Hawaii from $769 return (from Melbourne, Sydney or Brisbane). Sale ends January 5, 2020. See fijiairways.com

FLIGHTS TO LOMBOK FROM $109 ON AIRASIA

AirAsia's Christmas Week fares include $109 flights from Perth to Lombok, $149 flights from Perth to Bali, and $229 flights from Brisbane to Bangkok. Sale ends December 29. See airasia.com

FLIGHTS TO MALAYSIA FROM $383 RETURN ON MALINDO AIR

Malindo Air's Goodbuy 2019 sale features return flights from Perth to Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi, Penang or Johor Bahru from $383. Fares start from $470 from Adelaide, $536 from Brisbane, $553 from Melbourne and $614 from Sydney, for travel between January 10 and May 20, 2020. Sale ends January 3, 2020. See malindoair.com

PHILIPPINES FLIGHTS FROM $159 ON CEBU PACIFIC

Cebu Pacific's Boxing Day Seat Sale includes flights from Melbourne to Manila from $159 and Sydney to Manila from $169, for travel between May and October, 2020. Sale ends December 31. See cebupacificair.com

CATHAY PACIFIC FLIGHTS TO SHANGHAI FROM $623 RETURN

Cathay Pacific's End of Year Deals include $623 return flights from Melbourne to Shanghai. The sale also includes deals on flights to Beijing, Japan, South Korea and India. Sale ends December 31. See cathaypacific.com

See Shanghai from $623 return with Cathay Pacific.

$499 RETURN FLIGHTS TO EUROPE WITH LUXURY GOLD

Tour operator Luxury Gold is offering $499 return airfares, flying Singapore Airlines or Qatar Airways, when booking any 2020 Europe or Britain escorted journey. Sale ends February 27, 2020. See insightvacations.com

$899 RETURN FLIGHTS TO EUROPE WITH INSIGHT VACATIONS

Insight Vacations is offering $899 return airfares, flying Singapore Airlines or Qatar Airways, when booking any 2020 Europe and Britain itinerary. Sale ends February 27, 2020. See insightvacations.com

UP TO 70 PER CENT OFF 'BEST OF 2019' LUXURY ESCAPES PACKAGES

Luxury Escapes "Best of 2019" Sale sees 14 of its most popular deals of the year return for eight days. Deals include five nights at Finolhu in the Maldives from $5999 (value up to $12,772); seven nights at Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa from $999 (value up to $2665); and seven nights skiing at Lotte Arai Resort in Japan from $1799 (value up to $6181). Sale ends January 2, 2020. See luxuryescapes.com.au

UP TO 50 PER CENT OFF HOTELS VIA WOTIF

Wotif's 72-hour "Cracker Boxing Day Sale" includes savings of up to 50 per cent off bookings at hotels across Australia. for travel until February 4, 2020. For example, up to 30 per cent off bookings at the Reef Club Resort in Port Douglas, Airlie Beach Eco Cabins and Quest on Bourke in Melbourne. Sale ends December 26. See wotif.com

UP TO 75 PER CENT OFF HOTELS VIA LASTMINUTE.COM.AU

Lastminute.com.au's Boxing Day Sale has deals of up to 75 per cent off select accommodation in Asia and the Pacific Islands. For example, travellers can score up to 75 per cent off at Bangkok's Hope Land Hotel Sukhumvit 8, up to 70 per cent off at the Radha Phala Resort & Spa in Bali or ShaSa Resort & Residences in Koh Samui, and up to 35 per cent off at Dhigali Maldives, for travel until February 4, 2020. Sale ends December 26. See lastminute.com.au

Save up to 75 per cent off at Dhigali Maldives. Picture: Lastminute.com.au

P&O CRUISES FROM $349

P&O's Boxing Day Blitz includes a three-night short break from Sydney from $349 per person (twin share), a four-night Whitsundays cruise from Brisbane from $379 (quad share), a 14-night Indonesian Explorer cruise from Sydney from $999 per person (twin share), a 10-night Kiwi Explorer cruise from $799 (quad share), and a 12-night Fiji Adventure cruise from $899 (quad share). Sale ends December 31. See pocruises.com.au

CARNIVAL CRUISES FROM $349

Carnival Cruise Line's 24-hour Boxing Day Sale includes cruises from $349 per person. Cruises on sale include a three-night weekend sampler cruise on Carnival Splendor departing Sydney on June 19, 2020 from $349, and an eight-night New Caledonia cruise on Carnival Spirit departing Sydney on March 16, 2020, from $649 per person.Sale ends at 11.59pm (AEDT), December 26. See carnival.com.au

FIRST REVIEW: WHAT IT'S LIKE TO CRUISE ON CARNIVAL SPLENDOR

UP TO 40 PER CENT OFF ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES

Royal Caribbean is offering up to 40 per cent off cruises, plus up to $US400 to spend at sea, and up to $500 bonus savings per stateroom. For example, a nine-night South Pacific cruise on Voyager of the Seas departing Sydney on January 22, 2020, is now priced from $1299 per person. Sale ends January 1, 2020. See royalcaribbean.com

UP TO $700 OFF NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE CRUISES

Norwegian Cruise Line's End of Year Sale offers save up to $700 on 2020 cruises. For example, take a 12-day Norwegian Jewel cruise from Sydney to Auckland from $1413 per person, departing January 23, 2020. Sale ends December 31. See ncl.com

UP TO $600 OFF CELEBRITY CRUISES

Celebrity Cruises' Christmas Holiday Sale includes savings of up to $600 per stateroom, plus perks such as free premium beverage packages and Wi-Fi. For example, an 11-night New Zealand cruise on Celebrity Eclipse departing Melbourne on December 23, 2020, is priced from $2729 per person, twin share. Sale ends January 2, 2020. See celebritycruises.com

UP TO 30 PER CENT OFF UNIWORLD RIVER CRUISES

Uniworld is offering up to 30 per cent off select sailings on popular itineraries such as the 12-day Rhine, Moselle & Blissful Baden-Baden and 10-day Gems of Northern Italy. Also discounted are U by Uniworld's Amsterdam & Brussels Bound, Vienna Vibe, Rolling on the Rhine and Eastern Europe Escape. Sale ends January 3, 2020. See uniworld.com

Contiki is offering up to 25 per cent off its tours for 18-35s.

UP TO 25 PER CENT OFF CONTIKI TRIPS

Contiki's End of Year Sale includes up to 25 per cent off Europe trips, 20 per cent off Asia, Australia and New Zealand, 15 per cent off USA and Canada trips and 10 per cent off Africa trips. Sale ends January 6, 2020. See contiki.com

UP TO 25 PER CENT OFF G ADVENTURES TRIPS

G Adventures' Great Adventure Sale includes discounts on more than 350 itineraries departing before October 31, 2020. Deals include 25 per cent off an eight-day Classic Xi'an to Beijing Adventure tour, now $974 (was $1299), and 20 per cent off a seven-day Wellness Italy tour, now $2239 (was $2799). Sale ends January 31, 2020. See gadventures.com.au

UP TO 20 PER CENT OFF BUSABOUT TRIPS

Busabout is offering 20 per cent off itineraries including Greek Island Hopper (selected dates), Europe hop-on hop-off passes, Croatia sailing and USA adventures. Use promo code SAVE2020. Sale ends December 31. See busabout.com

7.5 PER CENT OFF TRAFALGAR TOURS

Trafalgar is offering earlybird discounts on its summer 2020 Europe & Britain and USA & Canada trips. Sale ends February 27, 2020. See trafalgar.com

$1 DEPOSITS ON INTREPID TRAVEL TRIPS

Travellers can lock in their 2020 travel for just $1 with Intrepid Travel's Dollar Deposits for trips departing until December 2020. Sale ends February 13. See intrepidtravel.com

