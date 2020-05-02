Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kmart has released an affordable appliance to assist with the preparation of Australia’s favourite bakery treat, the humble sausage roll.
Kmart has released an affordable appliance to assist with the preparation of Australia’s favourite bakery treat, the humble sausage roll.
Smarter Shopping

$29 Kmart gadget flying off shelves

by Kelly Pigram
1st May 2020 6:16 AM

If you're a fan of taste.com.au, you'll know that we love pie makers.

We make desserts, sausage rolls and everything in our favourite and affordable appliance from Kmart. Aside from air fryers, it's the handiest appliance we've come across in a while.

For more great food ideas and recipes go to taste.com.au

Today, we're happy to report that along with the family pie maker which came out last year, there's a new member of the Kmart pie maker family: the sausage roll maker.

Available in stores as of this week, the sausage roll maker retails at $29.

The nifty appliance is available for $29. Picture: Supplied.
The nifty appliance is available for $29. Picture: Supplied.

 

Designed with non-stick plates, the sausage roll maker has four compartments and will help you make sausage rolls with ease.

Fans of the Kmart Pie Maker Recipes, Tips and Ideas Australia Facebook group were overjoyed by the news.

"Ohhh yes I need this in my life," one commented.

"A must have in any kitchen," said another.

It's already sold out online, so you'll have to go in store to get this one.

Be quick!

This article originally appeared on taste.com.au and was reproduced here with permission.

Originally published as $29 Kmart gadget flying off shelves

food kmart

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Most common Covid-19 questions as asked by you

        premium_icon Most common Covid-19 questions as asked by you

        Health Mackay Public Health Unit director Brigid Fenech answers your most commonly asked questions.

        • 2nd May 2020 5:03 AM
        What happens after you’re Covid-positive

        premium_icon What happens after you’re Covid-positive

        Health Mackay team says there’s a select criteria when you’re positive and a critical...

        • 2nd May 2020 5:02 AM
        ‘Disappointing’: Vandalism continues to cost ratepayers

        premium_icon ‘Disappointing’: Vandalism continues to cost ratepayers

        News Whitsunday council is calling for the community to respect the region, with a...

        Costo calls for ‘immediate’ pay cuts for politicians

        premium_icon Costo calls for ‘immediate’ pay cuts for politicians

        News After an involuntary pay cut last year, Mr Costigan has called for his colleagues...