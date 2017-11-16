$2m for new Prossie centre

INFO: Former co-ordinator Kirra Tully outside the old centre.

INFO: Former co-ordinator Kirra Tully outside the old centre. Sharon Smallwood

LNP Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan will announce today that an LNP government will invest $2 million to boost Whitsundays tourism through the building of a new visitor information centre on the Bruce Highway at Proserpine.

Much to the disappointment of the community, the old centre was closed at the end of July after Tourism Whitsundays said the cost of running it didn't warrant the number of visitors.

Mr Costigan said a quarter of all jobs in the Whitsundays stemmed from tourism so it was vital everyone, including the lucrative drive market, knew the region was open for business.

"Cyclone Debbie hit us hard earlier this year, but the Whitsundays tourist experience is as good as ever,” Mr Costigan said.

"Under Annastacia Palaszczuk we have seen tourists fly south to New South Wales and Victoria in ever increasing numbers.

"This is unacceptable.

"The LNP has already announced our $10 million Attracting Aviation Fund which will see more flights than ever come to our region.”

LNP Shadow Tourism Minister Jon Krause said Annastacia Palaszczuk and Labor had dropped the ball over the past three years and missed out on a golden era of international and domestic tourism.

"Costo has listened to the local tourism industry and acted,” Mr Krause said. "The new visitor information centre in the Whitsundays will not only help promote the region to the all-important drive market, but give Tourism Whitsundays the opportunity to generate income themselves.