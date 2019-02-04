2PM UPDATE: Severe Weather Warning still in place

The BoM has predicted more heavy rain and destructive winds for the Whitsunday region.

HEAVY rain is likely to develop today and Tuesday in the Whitsunday region and Mackay.

A Severe Weather Warning was reissued by the Bureau of Meteorology at 1.47pm with heavy rain and locally destructive winds predicted.

A deep tropical low north of Mount Isa extends a vigorous monsoon trough east across north Queensland to about Cardwell.

Rainfall rates have remained moderate during the past few hours. However, further heavy rainfall is likely to develop today and/or on Tuesday, with six-hourly rainfall totals between 150mm to 200mm likely.

Concentrated areas of intense rainfall with totals up to 300mm are possible, particularly with bands of thunderstorms.

Creek and river catchments are already saturated and will respond extremely rapidly to any rainfall.

Landslides have been reported with this event and will continue to be possible in vulnerable areas that have experienced significant rainfall.

The road at Hamilton Plains about 1.30pm this afternoon. Contributed

Damaging wind gusts up to 100km/h are possible about the coast and ranges. Locally destructive winds in excess of 125km/h are possible today with thunderstorms, however this threat is more likely in coastal areas.

Areas affected include the Whitsunday islands, Bowen, Proserpine, Townsville, Ingham, Ayr, Palm Island, Giru, Rollingstone and Mackay.

A section of Gregory Cannon Valley Rd has been closed in both directions between Shute Harbour Rd and Richardson Rd due to flooding at Crofton Creek Bridge.

The Whitsunday Regional Council floodcams indicate that there is water on the road at Hamilton Plains as of 2pm.

Crofton Creek Bridge at about 1.46pm this afternoon. Contributed

A moderate flood warning has been issued for the Don River with moderate flood levels possible on Tuesday based on forecast rainfall.

The Don River at Bowen Pump Station is currently at 1.75 metres and steady.

Renewed rises above the minor flood level (2.5m) may occur during Monday afternoon based on forecast rainfall.

Further rises above the moderate flood level (4m) are possible during Tuesday with the forecast intensification of rainfall during Monday night.

A flood warning has also been issued for the Proserpine River with level rises expected across the catchment during Monday and Tuesday with further heavy rainfall.

For more information on flood warnings, visit the BoM website.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

- Move your car under cover or away from trees.

- Secure loose outdoor items.

- Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

-- Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

- Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

- Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

- For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next Severe Weather Warning will be issued by 1:45 pm Monday.