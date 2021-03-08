3 incredible Whitsunday experiences waiting to be explored

Think Whitsundays and what instantly comes to mind is the azure blue waters, idyllic islands and of course, the Great Barrier Reef.

But beyond the pristine beaches and incredible undersea wonders are the World Heritage-listed rainforests just waiting to be discovered.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler said now was the perfect time to rediscover the Whitsundays with the opening of yet another mainland National Parks experience.

“It is so exciting to be adding to the already amazing list of experiences that we have operating here in the Whitsundays,” she said.

“We need to take full advantage of these stunning rainforests, which date back tens of thousands of years.

“For those who have previously visited the islands or the mainland, we encourage you come back and once again discover what we have on offer, whether it be on a Segway or camping, hiking and mountain biking; we truly have something for everyone here.”

Scamper – Whitsunday Island Camping Connections

Choose from 15 island camping locations, including Whitehaven Beach. Discover secluded beaches, fringing coral reefs and the distinctive hoop pines of the Whitsundays Islands National Park.

Whitehaven Beach buffered by the incredible national parks just waiting to be explored. Picture: Tourism and Events Queensland

Conway National Park

The largest area of lowland tropical rainforest in Queensland outside of Tropical North Queensland, there are a variety of way to experience this thriving natural habitat such as on a Segway tour with Whitsunday Segway Tours.

Bike and Hike Whitsunday

The increasingly popular sport of mountain biking is now available in the Whitsundays. Choose between the scenic trails on South Molle Island with the Whitsunday Islands as your backdrop, or take a ride through the mainland rainforest of Conway National Park, descending long old logging tracks, navigating seasonal creeks and experiencing the abundance of native flora and fauna.

Bike and Hike Whitsunday owner and mountain bike enthusiast Dylan Ford said he could not wait to spread the word on all things nature and adventure.

“Since COVID, there is a massive untapped audience of people who are just itching to get out and explore nature,” he said.

“Whether you are an experienced rider who has travelled with your own bike, a beginner who has just got into mountain biking, or an adventurer wanting to do something totally unforgettable in a beautiful natural environment, this is your opportunity to get out and experience first-hand the native wildlife and species of these incredible ancient rainforests.

“Better yet, you can do this on the only mountain bike trail in the Whitsunday Islands National Park. Now is the perfect time to get out and discover your own backyard.”