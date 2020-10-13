$300 extra by Xmas under LNP pledge

Queensland car owners will get a $300 cash refund under an LNP $1.15bn plan to pump money into the economy in time for Christmas.

In the biggest giveaway in the state election campaign, LNP Leader Deb Frecklington will today announce all Queensland registered car owners will be eligible for the COVID-19 rego rebate.

The move signals a major push for the LNP to seize momentum in the campaign following Prime Minister Scott Morrison entering the fray on the Gold Coast yesterday.

The LNP struggled to shift the spotlight from Ms Palaszczuk in the first week on the hustings after delivering major infrastructure promises for the second M1 and Bruce before the campaign started.

She said the $300 rebates for every registered car would compensate more than 3.8m Queenslanders for not being able to use their cars as regularly during the COVID-19 lockdown and as border restrictions limited travel options.

There will be no limit on how many registered cars a person could claim the rebate for and it would include commercial vehicles, such as small business owners and tradies.

State government figures show that 94 per cent of Queensland dwellings have at least one registered motor vehicle attached to them. Nearly 20 per cent of dwellings have three or more vehicles registered.

It comes just months after registrations went up 1.8 per cent in July.

Ms Frecklington said the rebate would help Queenslanders who were doing it tough and who were worried about the costs of Christmas.

"Queenslanders have been through a tough year and they deserve this rego rebate," she said. "It's only fair to give money back to Queenslanders who haven't been able to drive their cars as much because of COVID restrictions.

"I'm asking Queenslanders to go out and spend their $300.

"Please spend it on your family, spend it with local businesses, spend it to make your Christmas better. Your spending will save Queensland jobs.

"It's completely unacceptable that car registration has increased by up to $120 under Labor. This rego rebate will help people who are doing it tough and it will also help to get Queensland working again."

Stephen and Amanda Lynch with their kids Dominic, 17, Christabelle, 7 and Jax, 5. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Gold Coast mother of five Amanda Lynch said she would eagerly welcome the refund just as the Christmas bills started piling up.

The Lynches' three-car household would qualify for a $900 kickback, which Mrs Lynch said would be pumped into the local economy.

"With three cars in our family, $900 before Christmas is a great help," Mrs Lynch said. "We will be spending the money locally and hopefully it will help other people."

The kickback, which would not apply to car dealers or hire car companies, would be available for the full 2020-21 financial year but Ms Frecklington would urge all car owners to apply for it as quickly as possible and spend it locally.

Registered car owners would receive a letter in the mail with an access code for an online portal that has been used by other states and the Commonwealth to rapidly distribute economic stimulus.

Once an owner's details had been verified, they can provide their banking details for an electronic transfer.

For those without internet access, transport and main road service centres will also be available to assist in accessing the online portal.