Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

300 photos of children found on Northern Rivers man's phone

Rebecca Lollback
by
10th Jul 2020 7:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTHERN Rivers man has been charged over the alleged possession and dissemination of child abuse material and filming a person without consent.

In February 2019, Nimbin Police initiated an investigation after receiving information a male was filming children in the village.

As part of inquiries police spoke to a 28-year-old man and seized a mobile phone which was examined by the Digital Forensic Investigation Unit.

Police will allege in court that the phone contained more than 300 images of young people, including images taken in shopping centres.

Just before 3pm on Thursday, police arrested a 29-year-old man at Nimbin and he was taken to Lismore Police Station.

He was charged with possess child abuse material, disseminate child abuse material, deal with identity information to commit indictable offence and film person in private act without consent.

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

More Stories

child abuse northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Income tax cuts may come early

    Income tax cuts may come early
    • 10th Jul 2020 11:19 AM

    Just In

      Pandemic delivers extra blow

      Pandemic delivers extra blow
      • 10th Jul 2020 10:55 AM

      Top Stories

        15 projects funded: Suite of revamps on way to Whitsundays

        premium_icon 15 projects funded: Suite of revamps on way to Whitsundays

        News Check out the projects set to get off the ground in your community as the region gets share of $11M.

        High hopes for today’s long-awaited border reopening

        premium_icon High hopes for today’s long-awaited border reopening

        News Business owner says he is ‘cautiously optimistic’ about today’s border reopening.

        Miss hugs? There’s another benefit apart from avoiding COVID

        premium_icon Miss hugs? There’s another benefit apart from avoiding COVID

        News Bowen pharmacist explains why he believes we’ll see a less severe flu season this...

        DRUG BUST: 1kg of MDMA uncovered in Airlie Beach home

        premium_icon DRUG BUST: 1kg of MDMA uncovered in Airlie Beach home

        Crime Whitsunday Police allege more than one kilogram of the drug and drug utensils were...