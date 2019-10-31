30,000 sign names to have greyhound track axed

An online petition urging the State Government to reconsider spending $40 million on a state-of-the-art greyhound complex in Ipswich has gained significant support.

AN online petition urging the State Government to reconsider spending $40 million on a state-of-the-art greyhound complex in Ipswich has reached almost 30,000 signatures.

The petition, started on Change.org by Tara Fritz two weeks ago, states the Yamanto facility would be a "retrograde step" for the future of the animal.

"Australia is one of only eight countries in the world where greyhounds still race, and die in large numbers and under unacceptable conditions," the petition notes.

"These animals are bred for no other purpose than to race and win. Every year in Australia approximately 20,000 greyhound pups are born with the sole purpose of making their owner money.

"Up to 17,000 healthy greyhounds are killed each year and thousands of dogs retired from racing will die simply because they are too slow to win.

"The greyhounds that do make it to the track are put at significant risk of sustaining serious injuries, such as broken bones or head trauma during training and racing. Some even die from cardiac arrest due to the extreme physical intensity of racing.

"On many occasions the injuries are deemed uneconomical to treat and the dog will be killed. Off the track their lives are typically no better with the dogs being kept in pens or kennels for the majority of their lives and only released to train or race.

"Sign the petition to tell the Palaszczuk Government that this is an unacceptable use of $40 million dollars and Australians don't agree to fund and support the cruel and unnecessary industry that is greyhound racing."

Racing Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said animal welfare would be at the "core of the design and construction" of the venue, with the Government consulting with experts from the school of mechanical and mechatronic engineering at Sydney's University of Technology.

Construction on the complex will start in 2022.

Greyhound racing contributes more than $125 million to the Brisbane and Ipswich economies and supports almost 1000 full-time jobs.

During construction, the project will create 80 full-time jobs.

The greyhound racing industry was responsible for generating $18.1 million in value added to the Ipswich economy in 2017/18, while sustaining 156 jobs.