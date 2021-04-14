$300K plan to pump up Collinsville’s liveability

A pump track has been listed the preferred project to be built in Collinsville. Picture / Monique Harmer

A $300,000 funding pool will pump up entertainment for youths in Collinsville if a motion before the Whitsunday Regional Council today is approved.

Mining giant Bravus, formerly Adani, in its community benefit fund agreement with the council had committed $300,000 towards a pump track in the Whitsunday town.

Council officers deemed the facility in central Collinsville the preferred project following recent community consultation.

“A pump track located in central Collinsville would increase the range of activities available and provide a safe area for bike, scooter and skateboard riding and skills development to engage young people,” council documents state.

“As a low-cost activity the Collinsville Pump Track will be accessible to people from all backgrounds.”

Bravus is providing the funds under a memorandum of understanding with the council.

The company supports the pump track concept and may provide additional funds to make improvements to the facility in the future.

Council documents identified a cost between $250,000 to $750,000 for a BMX track “dependent on design” but was confident a “quality pump track” could be built for $300,000.

“The Bravus team enquired about the possibility of an increase of funds as an option to build a higher quality track,” documents stated.

The project is part of the Collinsville Masterplan 2021, which also features on the agenda for today’s council meeting.

The council will identify other projects to prioritise in seeking grant funding.

Projects to be considered include a swimming pool upgrade and waterpark, playgrounds, and town centre enhancements.

A requirement of the MOU between the council and Bravus was that funding be made available for communities.