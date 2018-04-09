Menu
Login
Lifestyle

30kg gone for good: Coast crossfitter's new lease on life

Tara Moore went from a size 18 to a size 12, 30kgs lost all thanks to Crossfit.
Tara Moore went from a size 18 to a size 12, 30kgs lost all thanks to Crossfit. Warren Lynam
Matty Holdsworth
by

TARA Moore was too ashamed with her weight to look anywhere but her feet.

The Maroochydore woman was unable to go to the beach, wear nice clothes or have any resemblance of a social life.

Twelve months ago she was a size 18.

"Just trying to find something to wear," she sighed.

"It would always end up being in huge jeans and I would be so hot and uncomfortable, so ashamed I wouldn't go.

"I couldn't lift my head up, my confidence was shot from being so overweight.

"Me and swimwear were not friends either. I can't recall the last time I went swimming."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Now a size 12 and a tremendous 30 kilograms lighter - Mrs Moore, 29, has a new lease on life.

The life in the shadows she used to live shed off along with the weight. She and husband Alan are now able to enjoy life to the fullest.

All thanks to Maroochydore gym CrossFit Contessa.

Reader poll

What do you focus on most to keep fit?

View Results

"It only took me a couple of sessions, I realised straight away how good it was going to make me feel," she said.

"Three months in I really found my feet, started doing it six days a week.

"The support from the CrossFit community is amazing. Women you haven't met telling you how much you're smashing it.

"I went from ashamed to comfortable in months."

Armed her confidence and fresh outlook on life, new things she would never have dared are now a reality. Stand up paddle boarding, hand stands and fitness events like Tough Mudder are on the horizon.

Part of CrossFit Contessa's all-female team, the all-conquering ladies will band together on May 19 for the Brisbane Tough Mudder.

To say they're excited is an understatement.

Related Items

Topics:  crossfit crossfit contessa editors picks gym maroochydore sunshine coast tough mudder workout

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Sea Eagles go down to Eastern Swans in first round

Sea Eagles go down to Eastern Swans in first round

Again Liam Gervasoni was in good form for the defending premiership winners and contributed two goals the the Sea Eagles' tally.

Barford makes magic 50-run milestone at parkrun

Airlie Beach parkrunners depart Abell Point Marina on Saturday.

Ogilvie, in sub 20 minuite time, takes out first parkrun win

WMA's Anton Zafir targets another title this Saturday

Anton Zafir lands a punch to Hoshi Friedrich in an elimination lead up to the AFC Welterweight Title Fight to be held in Perth this Saturday.

WMA's Anton Zafir targets another title this Saturday.

Construction begins on Whitsunday Sportspark

Bottom clubhouse, all cleaned out and ready for house removal truck in next week to move it up to the top oval.

As well as extra fields, WPS will also hold a league-style clubhouse

Local Partners