PUT UP A FIGHT: Man fined $3300 after wrestling with police when they triend to arrest him.
News

$3300 fine for assault on police

by Monique Preston
2nd Mar 2019 7:00 AM

A MAN who grabbed a police officer by his shirt and wrestled with police when they tried to arrest him, has been fined $3300.

Carl James Brown, 43, of Cannonvale, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to assaulting police within the vicinity of licensed premises, obstructing police within the vicinity of licensed premises and committing a public nuisance.

Prosecutor Beamish told the court police saw Brown dragging another man along the ground and yelling obscene language near Paddy's Bar in Airlie Beach at 2.20am on December 30.

Police told Brown to stop yelling and swearing and he said "I want to belt him” about the other man, Mr Beamish said.

When police asked Brown to explain his actions he aggressively pointed a finger in the police officer's face before grabbing him by the shirt and pulling at it, Mr Beamish said.

The court heard when Brown was arrested by police he wrestled with police to the ground.

Brown's solicitor Darren Robinson told the court the reason his client was dragging a person was because Brown's son and the other man were fighting and he pulled the man away from his son.

Brown was fined $2000 for assaulting police, $1000 for obstructing police and $300 for the public nuisance charge.

No convictions were recorded by the court on any of the charges.

