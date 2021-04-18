34 PHOTOS: Rural kids make a splash at Mackay Harbour

Rural children had a splash and dash at the beach for Calen District Surf Life Savers week.

More than 50 students from as far as Bloomsbury participated in the program aimed at educating rural children about water safety and beaches.

Queensland Surf Life Saving community awareness co-ordinator Jess Roberts said the initiative was the first of its kind for the area.

She said programs like these were especially important for these children because while they only lived 45 minutes north of Mackay, most had no understanding of patrolled beaches.

“Knowledge about things like red and yellow flags, rip-tides, jellyfish and life guards that we take for granted, they just have no idea,” she said.

“It's the first time a lot of them have seen waves, so its great the surfs actually kicked up a bit.”

Ms Roberts said a lot of students were hesitant about their first time in waves.

“We had one student Jackson who was super reluctant to go anywhere near the water this morning, and to see him come out of the water after getting dumped by a wave with the biggest smile on his face and asking to go again is something I’ll remember for a long time,” she said.

Jackson Bryan said his favourite part was being in the waves.

“I think I would do it again,” he said.

Calen District State College P & C president Nancy Pratt said the program was the result of a joint effort by Calen District State College and Queensland Surf Life Savers.

“We just wanted to get our rural kids to recognise all the key parts of a patrolled beach,” Mrs Pratt said.

“The kids have had an absolute blast.”

