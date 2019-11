He has been denied police bail and remanded in custody.

IPSWICH detectives have arrested and charged a man with the alleged attempted kidnapping of a 16-year-old boy at Augustine Heights on November 14.

A 34-year-old Bellbird Park man has been charged with one count each of attempted kidnapping, assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed and possess a drug utensil.

He has been denied police bail and remanded in custody to appear before the Ipswich Magistrates Court today.