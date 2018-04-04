$352m Rookwood Weir set to start as PM announces extra $46m

FUNDING APPROVED: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has the champagne ready to toast with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull when he officially announces the funding to build Rookwood Weir in Rockhampton today.

FUNDING APPROVED: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has the champagne ready to toast with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull when he officially announces the funding to build Rookwood Weir in Rockhampton today. Michelle Gately

IT'S time to crack open the bubbly Central Queensland because the $352m Rookwood Weir project finally has the funding to go ahead.

A staunch advocate for the Rookwood Weir project since she took office in 2013, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry broke the news that her government was coming to the party with an increased funding commitment of a further $46 million to bring their contribution to $176 million - making this project a 50:50 funding arrangement between the Commonwealth and Queensland state government.

Ms Landry promised she would be cracking the champagne when this day arrived and true to her word she arrived at The Morning Bulletin office yesterday armed with the drink reserved for special celebrations and news of a imminent visit from Australia's most prominent politicians.

"[I'm] very pleased that the Prime Minister [Malcolm Turnbull] is coming to announce the rest of the funding, another $46m and we're looking forward to getting this going," Ms Landry said.

"It's been very important for the area, we keep saying it's about a billion dollars extra in agriculture, it's about thousands of extra jobs down the track and I think it's about water security as well for the agricultural sector and also for Livingstone and for Gladstone."

Ms Landry confirmed that Mr Turnbull would be joined by the Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Agricultural Minister David Littleproud for the announcement.

First planned in 2006 to be built by 2011, Ms Landry admitted to struggling after getting elected to push the project towards the top of her government's list of priority projects.

"It was a battle to get it up near the top, there was 130 water infrastructure projects and we were right down [the bottom]," she said.

"When the white paper was announced in 2014 [Rookwood] wasn't even on there and I hit the fan about that.

"Then it all came out and I thought this is what you do when you want something, you've just got to keep talking about it and lobbying for it."

Over the years, the long-awaited Rookwood Weir project has slowly progressed towards reality as state and federal governments completed the necessary checks to ensure the infrastructure project wasn't a money losing white elephant.

After receiving $2m in federal funding, Building Queensland undertook the Queensland government's business case for the project and after a delay due to the state election campaign and new government to form, was made public 16 months later.

It revealed the originally quoted project cost of $260m, based upon a 10-year-old Environmental Impact Statement, was no longer accurate.

"I was very frustrated with the business case, that it took over 600 days to be released and I thought that was very actually going to happen," Ms Landry said.

"We've had our $130m on the table since before the last federal election in 2016."

The business case said the price tag had increased over the years to $352m meaning the project was no longer commercially viable without an increased $46m commitment from the state and federal governments.

In early February, the Queensland government pledged $176m to see the Rookwood Project realised, which was matched the day after by Opposition Leader Bill Shorten as an election campaign promise.

"I was very pleased when the Premier said they were going to put half the money on the table," Ms Landry said.

Since the late January, Infrastructure Australia has weighed up the economic benefits and financial costs in addition to social, environmental and sustainability impacts was required to be conducted for the project before agreeing to hand over the $176m required.

"I've been waiting for this to be approved and didn't want to muddy the waters with anything else, we want to see the 'dozers out there," she said.

With the funding for Rookwood Weir now locked in, it should be all but a formality for the offer to be communicated in writing to the Queensland Government Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham who will in turn take the offer to the Queensland Cabinet table for a final decision to be made at one of their regular Monday afternoon meetings.

After the Rookwood Weir project gets underway, Ms Landry listed other water infrastructure projects she would like to see become a reality including the Connors River's Dam, Urannah Dam and the Nathan Dam.

Member for Flynn, Ken O'Dowd said a range of industries across the region were set to benefit from the project.

"Beef and grain producers right along the Lower Fitzroy are sure to benefit from this project," said Mr O'Dowd.

"Water is life and that is particularly evident in farming. If we can secure more water for our farmers, they will repay us with greater yields and a stronger economy.

"It doesn't stop with farmers though; with the heavy industries of Gladstone also set to benefit from more - and more reliable - water supply.

"We have seen the devastating impact of water shortages in Cape Town, we must not allow ourselves to fall into a mess like that; we must build Rookwood Weir."

Rockhampton-based Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan said the federal government was always committed to the project and it was now time to bring out the bulldozers and 'get cracking'.

"Rookwood Weir is an economic game changer. It's now time to get on with building it. The people of Central Queensland have been waiting for over 15 years to get Rookwood started," Senator Canavan said.

"I have always said that we will cooperate with Queensland to bring this scheme into fruition. Securing a reliable water supply is vital if Central Queensland is to have a strong future of growth, jobs and prosperity."

After so much to-ing and fro-ing, Senator Canavan hoped this funding announcement represented the clearing of the final hurdle for the project.

The message from the federal LNP politicians to the State Government was clear: "Get on with it, build Rookwood Weir."