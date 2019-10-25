$35m Wagners Adani deal 'biggest to date' with coal miner

TOOWOOMBA company Wagners has locked in a $35 million contract with Carmichael Project proponent Adani - its biggest to date with the Indian coal miner.

The contract will see Wagners Holding Company Ltd build and operate a quarry, which will be located about 160km outside Clermont, and deliver quarry materials for supporting infrastructure on the Carmichael mine and rail projects, such as roads, camps, pads, dams and mine civil works.

Wagners CEO Cameron Coleman said the company had been working with the Adani group for in excess of five years on various projects, but that this would be the largest to date.

"We're excited about this opportunity," he said.

The $35 million, two-stage project will require in excess of 30 Wagners staff on the job, all of which will be based on site in central Queensland.

Bizarre anti-adani skit in Mackay's CBD: Anti-Adani protesters performed a bizarre skit outside the Mackay offices of the engineering firm GHD to protest the companies involvement with the Carmichael coal mine project.

Mr Coleman said the company had begun mobilising and would have boots on the ground within the next two weeks.

"There has been a lack of these types of project opportunities in Queensland over recent years. We're excited about not only this project but also the increase in public sector infrastructure spend in South East Queensland over the coming years," he said.

He also said Wagners was in discussions with both Adani and other lead contractors associated with the mine about other packages of work.

Carmichael Project director David Boshoff said by awarding Wagners the quarrying contract, Adani was delivering on its promises of jobs and work packages for regional Queensland.

"It's great to see our commitments on jobs and contracts for regional Queensland now coming to life, and we are so pleased that the benefits are being spread far and wide across regional Queensland, and now to Toowoomba," Mr Boshoff said.

"This contract means Toowoomba is the latest regional town to get a piece of the Carmichael pie, with more jobs expected to be generated to deliver and operate the quarry.

"We have more than $500 million in contracts now awarded for the Carmichael Project and we are reaching out to all corners of the state to help us deliver them."

Wagners is well-known for their expertise in developing and operating hard rock quarries, after commencing quarry operations 25 years ago to support their own pre-mixed concrete business.

But news of the Wagners' contract was not well-received by the Australian Conservation Foundation.

Foundation campaigner Christian Slattery said companies that worked with Adani took "a massive financial and reputational risk".

"If Adani's mine goes ahead it will lock in decades more coal burning, contributing significantly to the global climate crisis," he said.