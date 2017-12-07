37 people arrested, 120 charges

WHITSUNDAY detectives have closed a major operation targeting drug networks in the region that has culminated in the arrest of 37 people on more than 120 drug related charges.

Operation Papa Boolean was undertaken over a six-month period and has led to a substantial quantity of drugs including cannabis, MDMA, LSD and cocaine being seized.

Officer in charge of the Whitsunday C.I.B., Detective Sergeant Chris Caswell said the operation also saw police seize a large quantity of cash which police will be alleging was the proceeds of drug crimes.

"This operation will put a significant dent in the drug trade in our community and we will continue to target these high level networks to make our community safer,” Sergeant Caswell said.

"We have successfully dismantled an alleged major drug network in the area and have made a significant number of arrests and charges including six charges of drug trafficking.”

Drugs seized in operation Papa Boolean.

Sergeant Caswell said police were very pleased with the outcome of the operation and would continue to pursue those involved in the dealing and trafficking of drugs in the local area.

Some of the more significant arrests include a 25-year-old Palm Grove man was charged with one count each of trafficking in dangerous drugs, and possessing dangerous drugs and nine counts of supplying a dangerous drugs and is due to appear in the Proserpine Magistrates Court on January 8.

A 27-year-old Mount Julian man was also charged with one count of trafficking in dangerous drugs and ten counts of supplying dangerous drugs and is due to appear in the Proserpine Magistrates Court on January 8.

A 28-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man from Cannonvale were both charged with one count of trafficking in dangerous drugs, three counts each of supplying dangerous drugs and possessing dangerous drugs. Both are due to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court of January 29.