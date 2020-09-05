$3M Ring Road contract ‘biggest’ ever for builder

Mackay builder Bradley Ralph said his company's $3 million contract on the Mackay Ring Road was the biggest the company had worked on. Picture: Ashley Pillhofer

WHAT was supposed to be a two-and-a-half month contract turned into more than two years of consecutive work on Mackay’s biggest infrastructure project.

Bradley Ralph of Ralph Concrete Constructions said the company’s Mackay Ring Road contract was the biggest the Nindaroo company had ever taken on.

In 2017, the company tendered for the non-structural concrete work package after an engineer on the $497.3 million project reached out to Mr Ralph in 2018.

Ralph Concrete Constructions won the bid which included things like footpaths, island infills and batter chutes along the 11.7km road.

“It kind of grew,” Mr Ralph said.

“We only went there for originally about two and a half months work and ended up being there for two years and three months.

“We would finish an area and the job just grew and they just kept giving us more and more and were happy with us I take it.”

Ralph Concrete Constructions is a part of Ralph Builders, which does commercial and industrial building and renovations as well as concrete construction and infrastructure projects.

The company has worked on major projects across the region including the BP fuel storage facility at Mackay Harbour and the Sarina Woolworths.

Mr Ralph said the scale of the Mackay Ring Road project helped him hire more staff and grow the business with the security of the stable long-term income.

The contract was worth about $3 million to the business.

“We had to put more employees on and we bought more utes and planting equipment all locally,” he said.

“We got up to 35 employees at the peak of it.

“There was probably just over 20 on that job and then we had men on other jobs.”