3PM UPDATE: Power back on ... again

On again, off again, on again. That is the story when it comes to the power in the Whitsundays today.

On again, off again, on again. That is the story when it comes to the power in the Whitsundays today.

3PM UPDATE: The on again, off again situation when it comes to the power in parts of the Whitsundays region today is now on again.

Power was restored to the majority of customers in Riordanvale, Woodwark, Cannon Valley and Cannonvale about 2.50pm.

Currently 87 customers are still without power on Carlo Drive, Cannonvale, with Ergon Energy crews working to ensure power is restored to all.

2PM UPDATE: THE POWER was on, but it is back off again.

The 1418 customers originally left without power following this morning's unplanned outage are back in the same predicament as they were when the original outage struck at 11.19am.

Power had been restored to all but 199 customers about 1.15pm, but now has grown to this morning's figure.

Crews are working on-site to ensure power is restored.

1.40PM UPDATE: POWER has been restored to the majority of properties affected by Friday morning's unplanned outage in the Whitsundays.

Currently 199 customers are affected by the outages, which struck at 11.19am.

The locations still without power include Paluma Road at Woodwark, Homestead Place in Cannon Valley, and Carlo Drive and Shute Harbour Road in Cannonvale.

That figure is down on the earlier total of 1418 customers.

Crews are working on-site to ensure power is restored to all customers.

An Ergon Energy spokesperson told the Whitsunday Times that fault-finding is in progress and crews have begun 'sectionalising', which means they patrol the network section by section and restore power where it is safe to do so.

EARLIER: THE POWER is out in parts of the Whitsundays.

Ergon Energy has reported that 1418 customers in Riordanvale, Woodwark, Cannon Valley and Cannonvale have been affected by the power outages which struck at 11.19am today.

The power outage is due to damage requiring emergency repairs.

An Ergon Energy spokesperson told the Whitsunday Times that a circuit breaker has been tripped and the company's crews have been sent out to investigate the cause.

Anyone with information to help pinpoint power outages can contact Ergon Energy's faults team 132 296 or for life-threatening problems including fallen powerlines call 131 670.

There is no estimated time of when power will be restored to affected customers.

On the Whitsunday Times Facebook page, readers have posted among the streets experiencing the blackouts are Country Road, Valley Drive, Abell Road, Tropic Road and Jessamine Close.