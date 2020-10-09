Woman in serious condition after horror crash

Tweed District Rescue Squad work to help release a woman trapped in her car after it crashed into a tree at Bogangar.

UPDATE 10.00am: A WOMAN injured in a crash at Bogangar remains in a serious condition in hospital after her car collided with a tree yesterday.

Tweed Byron Police said shortly after 1pm (Thursday October 9), a woman was driving a silver Ford Falcon west along Clothiers Creek Road at Tanglewood when the car left the road and hit a tree.

Emergency services were called to the scene with the driver - a 33-year-old woman - trapped for a short time.

Three ambulances and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter attended.

The woman was extricated and airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Anyone who may have seen a silver Ford Falcon in the moments leading up to the crash, or who may have dashcam they believe could be relevant to the investigation, is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

UPDATE 4.15pm: A WOMAN is in an induced coma after the vehicle she was driving impacted with a tree.

Just after 1pm this afternoon the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by Ambulance New South Wales to a serious single vehicle accident along Clothers Creek Road, Bogangar.

It was reported that a vehicle had impacted a tree with a sole occupant trapped and unconscious within the vehicle.

Local Ambulance Paramedics and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team arrived on scene and commenced treatment of a female occupant. After approximately one hour the female aged in her 20s was released from the vehicle by Rescue Personnel with critical traumatic injuries.

Due to the nature of injuries the female was placed into a induced coma before being flown direct to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

UPDATE 2.30pm: A FEMALE patient is in a critical condition after a car crashed into a tree on Clothiers Ck Rd at Bogangar this afternoon.

It is reported a vehicle impacted a tree with the sole occupant trapped and unconscious within the vehicle.

Rescue personnel worked to release the patient from the wreckage.

The patient has been transferred to the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter and is believed will be taken to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Local Ambulance Paramedics and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team are presently on scene.

The rescue helicopter reportedly landed on Watty Bishop Rd, Tanglewood to transport the patient.

Original story: EMERGENCY services are on scene at a serious crash on Clothiers Ck Rd at Cabarita Beach.

The crash occurred just before 1.15pm.

Four NSW Ambulance crews are on scene and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is on the way.

The crews are working to remove a female from a car.