$4 million package to boost small business

GOOD NEWS: Chris Patrick, Jan Clifford, Karen Vloedmans, Cathy Selman, Leeane Enoch, Bronwyn Taha, Andrew Willcox, Sarah Oehlert, Martin Gartrell and Megan Taylor celebrating the announcement of more post cyclone funding for small businesses in Proserpine last week.

THERE was nothing Epicure Homewares owner Cathy Selman could have done to stop her business from flooding - not once but twice.

After bearing the brunt from Cyclone Debbie, the small business on the Proserpine Main Street also copped the storm surge which followed the next day.

But with a lot of hard work, Ms Selman has been able to re-open her doors.

"Whilst there's still repairs happening to my business premises, I believe we are on the up, with more businesses (in Proserpine) starting to open and trade," she said.

It is small business owners like Ms Selman who will benefit the most from the Queensland Government's $4 million recovery package announced at Epicure Homewares in Proserpine last week to complement existing Category C grants.

The package consists of $1.5 million for small business grants, $2 million for a 'Go Local' campaign and $550,000 for workshops and mentoring services for affected small business.

Proserpine Chamber of Commerce secretary Karen Vloedmans described the package as a "boost for small businesses".

"We all wish to communicate that Proserpine is most certainly open for business," she said.

"(But) while many are open for business and are welcoming back customers, others continue to face frustrating challenges."

Minister for Small Business Leeanne Enoch said small businesses needed support in this post cyclone time to thrive once again.

"Investment is needed to sustain jobs and build business confidence, and the Palaszczuk Government is committed to ensuring that small businesses are supported in getting back on their feet as soon as possible," Ms Enoch said.

"The Small Business Recovery Package will help operators develop business plans, mentoring, re-training, financial counselling and exploring new options for sustainability, such as diversification and new products."

Ms Enoch encouraged all affected business owners to apply for Category C funding before the October 13 cut-off date.

Meanwhile one on one business appointments to discuss available grants with the Queensland Rural Adjustment Authority (QRAA) are available in Proserpine this week.

Small business owners can take up to one hour to discuss eligibility for grant recovery funding.

Appointments can be held at individual business locations in the CBD or at the Recovery Office on the Main Street.

Bookings are essential and can be made by phoning 3029 2265.

Appointments for Cannonvale and Airlie Beach businesses will be held next week.