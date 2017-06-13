$40 million airport upgrade to begin in July

NEXT month the Whitsunday Coast Airport upgrade will not only be talked about - it will be acted upon.

The $40 million project will begin in July and will include a runway and terminal expansion which will see a number of infrastructure changes.

The Whitsunday Coast Airport will gain numerous features including the doubling of the size of the departure lounge, an additional departure gate, the construction of extra toilets, an expanded security screening area and more once the upgrade is complete.

Council was successful in gaining a $15 million grant from the Queensland Government with the additional $25 million made available through a low interest loan with the Queensland Treasury.

Whitsunday Regional Council mayor Andrew Willcox said the upgrade was an important step forward for the airport's future.

"When the demand is there and the business case stacks up, Council is positioning the airport to be able to cater for international flights by long haul aircraft," he said.

"However I must stress international status is a long term strategy and our current focus is to ensure the airport facilities can cater for our growing domestic market on the back of record visitation numbers."

Whitsunday Coast Airport Development Officer Glenn Robinson said increased air traffic meant the airport needed to adapt to meet demand.

"The passenger numbers we are now putting through means the terminal requires a significant expansion," Mr Robinson said.

"We have recently seen a 40% increase in commercial aircraft activity so the runway works will include significant strengthening to cater for that extra traffic. We will also groove the runway to increase safety during wet weather operations."