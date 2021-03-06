40-year flashback: What was making news in Prossie Guardian
Here’s what was making news in the Proserpine Guardian on March 5, 1981:
Mrs Vera McLennan
The retired school teacher was elected as the new president of the Proserpine Labour Party branch.
A percentage of all funds raised at the branch each year will be given to local charities.
Council employees appointed
Three new positions were filled.
They were Glen Gatton as works superintendent, Alan McDonald as sewerage treatment plant operator and Greg Paradise as apprentice carpenter.
Obituary
Longtime resident and well-known cane farmer Guiseppe Magnetti passed away on Friday.
A minute‘s silence was also observed at the council meeting in respect of recently deceased Mary Bolam.
More stories:
Reef Festival dates locked in after 2020 COVID cancellation
Developers granted extension for huge Funnel Bay project
How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription
Rotary club news
Guest speaker John Stanwick described his extensive experiences with helicopters, including his current role as Ansett’s chief helicopter pilot.
Following an inspection of Cedar Creek Falls by Ron Impey and Steve Helvig, Rotary undertook to install picnic tables and a barbecue at the falls and improve the walking track and car park.
Help for the aged was carried out with the erection of a garden shed in Marathon St by Bill Worthington, Dan Spencer and Alf Casey.
Airlie Beach Rotary president Bruce Finlay reported a strong foundation membership of 27.
Orchid Club
Mrs E Allan and Mrs A Bates were congratulated on winning 1980 Plant Awards for the high standard of orchids produced.
Help for the aged
Ranger guides Julie Gay, Helen Raiteri and Janelle Millward paid a ‘clean-up’ visit to the aged homes.
They were assisted by Lance Lloyd and Gerard and Paul Raiteri.
Ballet success
Denise Jarrott, 16, will appear on a television program on MVQ Channel 6, National Star Quest.
She was the youngest ballet dancer to pass her advanced certificate the previous year.
Bridge Club
Top scorers were Flo Gregson and Mavis Valmadre.
Thank you to the dedicated Proserpine Museum volunteers who collate the information we publish on the Whitsunday Times website each week.