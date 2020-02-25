Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
JUSTICE FOR CONNOR: The two-year-old died after 30 minutes of CPR at the Warwick Hospital.
JUSTICE FOR CONNOR: The two-year-old died after 30 minutes of CPR at the Warwick Hospital.
News

JUSTICE FOR CONNOR: Babysitter arrested, charged with murder

Bianca Hrovat
24th Feb 2020 2:55 PM | Updated: 5:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A 40-year-old Warwick woman has been charged with the murder and grievous bodily harm of toddler Connor Horan.

Detective Acting Inspector Matt Howard alleged the two-year-old was in the care of a female babysitter when he died with multiple head and internal injuries on August 19, 2019.

The babysitter drove Connor from her East St residence to Warwick Hospital where he was pronounced dead after 30 minutes of CPR. 

Detectives from Warwick Child Protection and Investigation Unit (CPIU) and the Child Trauma Unit conducted extensive investigations and today arrested the babysitter at her place of work. 

"It has been a meticulous investigation," Mr Howard said. 

"We wanted everything right and I stand by the fact we have that now."

The family was informed of the woman's arrest via social media.

Mr Howard said investigation was officially at an end as the woman prepares to appear before the Warwick Magistrates Court tomorrow. 

"It's a tragic event," he said.

"It will be a relief for the members of the community in Warwick and around the town."

STANDING BY THEIR INVESTIGATION: Detective Acting Inspector Matt Howard addressed the media in a press conference today.
STANDING BY THEIR INVESTIGATION: Detective Acting Inspector Matt Howard addressed the media in a press conference today. Bianca Hrovat
connor horan court crime
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man’s dabble in drug-trafficking ‘short and unsophisticated’

        premium_icon Man’s dabble in drug-trafficking ‘short and unsophisticated’

        Crime A “street-level dealer”, the court heard he had about 30 customers

        Council rates well in audit, change needed to maintain

        premium_icon Council rates well in audit, change needed to maintain

        News Council scored well across the board but one key adjustment is needed for economic...

        NAME AND SHAME: Whitsunday drink and drug drivers face court

        premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: Whitsunday drink and drug drivers face court

        News This week’s drink and drug driver wrap-up of people appearing in Proserpine...

        Business owner says coronavirus aid will do “little” to help

        premium_icon Business owner says coronavirus aid will do “little” to help

        News Fishermen grateful for help but funds could take too long to arrive