Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Border fraud charge
News

$4003 fine for man who lied to get through border

Jessica Lamb
8th Jul 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 5:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SYDNEY man has copped a hefty fine after he tried to lie his way into Queensland through a border checkpoint this morning.

Police have issued a stark warning after a 43-year-old man riding a bus tried to cross the border into the Gold Coast about 11am on Wednesday with an fraudulent border pass.

Officers on the Griffith St border check point in Coolangatta questioned the man about his declaration he that indicated he was travelling into Queensland for essential medical treatment.

Police said the Sydney man was in possession of false identification, did not require medical treatment and had completed the border declaration fraudulently.

The man was refused entry to Queensland and issued with an infringement of $4,003 for failing to comply with the COVID-19 Border Direction.

Since 12pm on Friday, anyone entering Queensland has been required to complete a border declaration pass.

Vehicles will continue to be intercepted at random where police will verify declarations with identification.

The Queensland Entry Declaration can be accessed at www.qld.gov.au/border-pass and is valid for seven days.

More Stories

coolangatta coroanvirus nsw border qld border qld police twdcoronavirus twdcrime twdnews twdpolice
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council divided over return to paid parking

        premium_icon Council divided over return to paid parking

        News Free parking in Airlie Beach is on the out, but some councillors believe the move comes to soon.

        VMR notches up record with ‘big bugger’ rescue tow

        premium_icon VMR notches up record with ‘big bugger’ rescue tow

        News 90-tonne vessel towed to safe harbour in what is described as a record mission for...

        'I'm a gangster': Alleged C'ville shooting victim in court

        premium_icon 'I'm a gangster': Alleged C'ville shooting victim in court

        News The man who was allegedly shot in the abdomen in May has fronted court charged with...

        The odd link between Wimbledon and Tennis Whitsunday

        premium_icon The odd link between Wimbledon and Tennis Whitsunday

        Sport Check out the latest news from the tennis courts.

        • 8th Jul 2020 5:17 PM