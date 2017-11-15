Menu
$40m airport upgrade takes off

Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox, Tourism Whitsundays CEO Criag Turner, Labor candidate for Whitsunday Bronwyn Taha and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox, Tourism Whitsundays CEO Criag Turner, Labor candidate for Whitsunday Bronwyn Taha and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk today spruiked the $40 million upgrade at Whitsunday Coast Airport in Proserpine which she said was a strong vote of confidence in Queensland's tourism industry.

The Premier and Labor's candidate for Whitsunday Bronwyn Taha joined Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox and Tourism Whitsundays chief executive officer Craig Turner to inspect the airport's runway following its $25 million upgrade.

Ms Taha said the terminal improvement and expansion project - due for completion in October next year - would double the size of the existing departure lounge, baggage claim and arrivals areas.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said the airport upgrade was a boost for the entire region.

"The equation is pretty simple,” said Councillor Willcox.

"Without the support of the Palaszczuk Government's $15 million loan, this project would never have gone ahead.”

The Premier's visit did not attract any new election commitments.

