Figures from Tourism Whitsundays have revealed the serious cost the bushfires, and now coronavirus, have had on the Whitsundays with thousands of bookings cancelled and more than 100 jobs lost.
Figures from Tourism Whitsundays have revealed the serious cost the bushfires, and now coronavirus, have had on the Whitsundays with thousands of bookings cancelled and more than 100 jobs lost. Image: Laura Thomas
$40M lost, thousands cancelled from fires and virus

Laura Thomas
21st Mar 2020 4:00 PM
NEW figures have revealed the serious cost the bushfires, and now coronavirus, have had on the Whitsundays with thousands of bookings cancelled and more than 100 jobs lost.

To get a picture of the combined impact of the bushfires and coronavirus, Tourism Whitsundays surveyed 100 businesses across the region.

Of these 100 businesses, 95 per cent reported they were directly impacted by these events.

The impact included the cancellation of 16,163 room nights as well as 12,868 tour and activity cancellations across the region.

This brings the total estimated value of cancellations caused directly by the bushfires and coronavirus to $40,364,619.

Of this, $13,283,001 came directly from cruise ship cancellations.

The economic impacts mean 181 employees have lost their jobs with several businesses reporting they will be reviewing staffing levels and the number of employees.

Tourism Whitsundays also reported businesses that were able to hold on to employees during previous crises don’t believe they have the resources to be able to continue to support these positions.

With a ban on all non-Australian residents and citizens entering the country, Tourism Whitsundays identified the Bowen harvest among future challenges.

The season is due to start in May 2020 but with reduced number of international backpackers and a 110-bed deficit in backpacker accommodation, the coming months will be crucial in assisting those in need.

Speaking last week, the CEO of Tourism Whitsundays Tash Wheeler said now was an important time to band together and work as a community to support each other.

“While there may be international travel challenges ahead for the tourism industry, we believe it is the perfect time to encourage domestic visitation.

“There has never been a better time for Aussies to tick off their bucket list and holiday here this year.

“Why not get your family, come to the Whitsundays and isolate yourself on a boat in the Heart of the Great Barrier Reef?”

There are support options available both locally and on a state and federal level.

