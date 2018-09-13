$40m upgrade in full swing at airport

THE $25 million runway upgrade at Whitsunday Coast Airport has been completed, with the $15 million terminal expansion due to be finished in December.

The project, launched in July, aimed to improve airport infrastructure to keep up with the forecast growth for the Whitsunday Region, including an additional departure gate and capacity for increased domestic flights and larger aircraft.

The terminal expansion consisted of a vast number of infrastructure changes, including the doubling in size of the departure lounge, the construction of extra restrooms, additional food and beverage seating areas, an expanded security screening area and increased parking and covered walkways.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said the upgrade would have a positive effect on the Whitsunday Region, increasing domestic flights and long-haul aircraft.

"The Whitsunday Coast terminal expansion will offer streamlined passenger movements, a much better offering for our visitors and residents of the beautiful Whitsunday region,” he said.

Whitsunday Regional Council released a video showcasing construction work taking place at the airport, which is expected to be completed before Christmas.