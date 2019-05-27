Menu
DRUG ARRESTS: This year's Big Pineapple Music Festival saw 45 people arrested for drugs.
45 arrested for drugs at Big Pineapple Festival

Felicity Ripper
27th May 2019 3:08 PM
MDMA was the most prevalent drug found amongst festival-goers at this year's Big Pineapple Music Festival held on Saturday.

Cocaine, amphetamine, LSD and small amounts of marijuana were also among the drugs that led to 45 arrests.

Sunshine Coast Tactical Crime Squad officer-in-charge, Senior Sergeant Scott Wiggins said a heightened police presence was likely behind an increase in drug arrests compared to previous years.

"We employed a drug dog and having plain clothes police officers helped as well," Sgt Wiggins said.

"Drug use seems to be on the increase a bit, but I do think it could just be down to the increased police presence."

Sgt Wiggins said the number of drug arrests made at the festival seemed to be in-line with those made at other recent music festivals in Brisbane.

"For the most part the behaviour at the Big Pineapple was excellent; they were really well-behaved," he said.

"And aside from those drug arrests we hardly any trouble at all."

